The Kankakee inspires a career

Life for a river rat along the Kankakee was decidedly different when Wayne Hubert was a youngster.

Hubert, retired University of Wyoming fisheries biologist, grew up in Kankakee, his home just a block or so from the river.

"I spent a lot of time running up and down the river, from the dam downstream five miles or so," he said, in a recent telephone interview. "At that time, you could cross over and walk all the way down to the Indian Caves [in what is now the Perry Farm park]. There were a few back yards to cross, but other than that it was all woods." (There was no Court Street bridge. Kennedy Drive didn't exist yet and Fifth Avenue was the main artery from Court Street to the bustling Meadowview Shopping Center.)

Hubert told reporter Chilton Tippin of the Laramie Boomerang of wandering the river banks, fishing, turning over rocks to see what was under them and using a seine to net an astonishing variety of life forms.'

"I didn't really have any idea of what I was looking at, but it was just this fascination with the diversity — all the kinds of things you would pull up with the seine," he said.

"I wanted to know. I was fascinated by what I was looking at."

Often the river's condition disgusted him in those days before the 1972 Clean Water Act. He avoided fishing downstream from sewer pipes emptying directly into the river.

"The revulsion associated with that, and recognizing the impacts that people were having on nature stuck out in my mind, and it's probably what led me to the profession," he told Tippin. "Just thinking, 'Something's got to be done about this.'"

He has done that in his career "focusing heavily on the ecology and habitat needs of freshwater fishes" and making a major component of his teaching "the human dimension, an element not highly appreciated in many biologically-oriented programs," said an announcement by Virginia Tech when it awarded him its Gerald E. Cross Alumni Leadership Award last year.

In spite of the raw sewage and other problems, the Kankakee River of Hubert's youth had yielded the state record walleye and other records that stood for years. Fred Goslin's 14 pound, 4 ounce walleye held the state record from 1961 until early last year. Today, it often is referred to as one of the cleanest rivers in Illinois.

A Kankakee River walleye also provided Hubert a memory that has lasted since August 1965, the summer after he graduated from Bishop McNamara High School.

It was a 6 1/2 pounder he caught about 8:30 one Monday evening, then rushed to Salkeld Sporting Goods in time to catch Ed Mullady just as he locked up for the night.

"He was kind and weighed in my fish for me," Hubert wrote. "I ended up with the third largest walleye entered at Salkeld's that year." He also registered his catch at the former Bell Discount store and topped the walleye board for the month, winning a Mitchell 300 feel and Royal Javelin rod. "I still have the reel,' he said.

<strong>On to acedemics, research</strong>

However, growing up at Kankakee "nobody informed me you could make a living in those fields other than as a game warden," he told The Daily Journal.

So he went off to Illinois State University, completed a biology degree and taught a year at Cissna Park High School before deciding to go to graduate school at Southern Illinois University "where I really focused on aquatic biology."

From there, he landed a job with the Tennessee Valley Authority as an aquatic biologist, focusing on smallmouth bass of the Tennessee River..

While working at the TVA, he completed his doctorate at Virginia Tech, then moved on to join the U,.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit at Iowa State University in Ames. As he would do for 28 years in Wyoming, for three yeas he worked in research and training of graduate students. He worked on the Mississippi River and the large lakes and reservoirs of Iowa. "I fell in love with the Mississippi ... the paddlefish, the shovelnose sturgeon,

At Laramie, he was assistant leader of the Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit for 23 years and leader for the last five of his academic career.

Of the roughly 70 fish species in Wyoming, in one way or another, Hubert's research dealt with nearly all of them.

"I had one of the neatest jobs in the world," Hubert told Tippin, adding that the most rewarding aspect of his career was mentoring students -- that, and carrying on his lifelong passion for learning about what dwells beneath the surface of America's waters.

As the Illinois and Mississippi basin fisheries professionals and others try to deal with the Asian carp and Great Lakes advocates worry about their potential invasion, atop zebra and quagga mussels, Hubert talks of similar impacts in the West. "Invasive species are, in many ways, the issues the conservation and fisheries biologists will be focusing on in the future."

<div>Wayne and Sandra Hubert celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on June 9.She was the remarkable catch in his life as a fisheries biologist'They first met as students at Bishop McNamara High School, when she was Sandra Zaucha, of Bradley.With graduation in 1965, he went on to an career that led to a PhD in fisheries biology from Virginia Tech. She went to Kankakee Community College to get a degree in marketing and worked at McNamara, where she was known as Mrs. Hildebrand.Both had marriages that failed, Wayne said. "We became reacquainted at our 20th high school reunion."At the University of Wyoming, Sandra has taken and taught courses in outdoor recreation. She became a teacher of English as a Second Language and :fell in love with teaching English to immigrants," Wayne said,She also is a project manager for the Wyoming Institute for Disabilities in Laramie.</div>