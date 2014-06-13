NWF great campout in 10th year

The National Wildlife Federation is again encouraging families and individuals to get in touch with nature in their own backyards during its 10th Great American Backyard Campout on Saturday, June 28.

Of course, the date isn't important, but the activity is.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is sponsoring a Great American Backyard Campout event at the district's Environmental Learning Center in Mokena on Saturday-Sunday, June 28-29.

Participants will be able to canoe, hike, and enjoy a campfire and some s'mores. Check-in is from 9-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 28. The event costs $15 per adult and $10 per child for platform tents; $11 per adult and $7 per child for primitive camping at Cleveland Road.

Register by Wednesday, June 18, by calling 708-479-2255. For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

Held in conjunction with Great Outdoors Month, the annual backyard campout encourages people of all ages to camp in their backyards, neighborhoods, parks and campgrounds, as a simple way to reconnect with nature.

"From wildlife watching tips and games to campfire songs and recipes, NWF gives people everywhere the resources they need to experience the wonders of wildlife right in their own backyards or neighborhoods with a simple yet memorable summer campout," said Maureen Smith, chief marketing officer. "And, by participating in NWF's Great American Backyard Campout they can also experience a sense of community knowing that the experience is being shared by thousands of others all across the country."

Nocturnal wildlife watching is an activity that will keep the family entertained without the use of phones or other electronics.

Here are some NWF tips:

• Pick areas where night-flying insects are abundant, such as over water, or near flood lights and street lights. Light and water attract the insects that certain animals feed on at night.

• Get your binoculars, bird book, and some flashlights and go out in the woods at night to search for owls.

• Watch for bats at sunset, when they come out to do us the favor of catching mosquitoes and other bugs to eat. They like to fly over open areas, often over water. To help increase your future chances of seeing bats and benefiting from their appetite for insects, build or buy a bat house.

• Go mothing. Put out fruit at a simple tray feeder or smear it on a tree in the late afternoon or early in the night. During the night, check the feeders for moth activity.

• Observe bugs at night by hanging a bed sheet in the backyard and shining a white light directly on it. Insects are a big part of the nighttime backyard show. Depending on the season, the sounds of crickets, cicadas and katydids may be so loud that they drown out other woodland sounds. Fireflies can also be spotted flashing their mating lights, and moths of all sizes are attracted to patio or spotlights in the warm weather.

• Use your ears; if you hear birds, frogs, or mammals calling, slowly walk toward those sounds for a better chance of seeing them. Always remember to keep a respectable distance from the birds and mammals you are viewing.

Whether it is in the backyard, together with neighbors, with friends at a local park, or at a large community event, NWF encourages parents and kids to trade screen time for green time by spending a night under the stars. Take the pledge to camp on June 28 or anytime of the year.

National Wildlife Federation provides everything you need to head out into the great outdoors. The Campout website has packing lists, recipes, nocturnal wildlife guides, exploration activities, nature games, and more.

For more information, please go to: www.backyardcampout.org.