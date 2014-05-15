High school softball: GSW's Foley tosses no-hitter on Senior Night

Senior Emily Foley sparkled on Senior Night, pitching a no-hitter as Gardner-South Wilmington coasted to a 13-0 win over Donovan on Wednesday.

Foley struck out 11 and issued just one walk.

Kylie King had a triple and drove in four runs for the Panthers (17-5, 9-2 River Valley Conference). Foley and Maranda Residori also had triples and knocked in two runs each.

<strong>Wilmington 5, Herscher 4</strong>

Miranda Southall was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Wildcats. In the circle, she scattered nine hits, allowing two earned runs and striking out five. Ashley Adermann added a pair of hits for Wilmington.

Brooke Karraker went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs for Herscher. Maddie McCue and Mackenzie Marquis each had two hits.

Marquis allowed six hits and struck out 13 in a losing effort.

<strong>Andrew 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1</strong>

Andrew got all five of its runs in the fourth inning.

Abby Smith and Jordan Themer combined to collect all five hits for the Boilermakers (16-12, 6-5 SouthWest Suburban Red).

<strong>Coal City 2, Morris 1</strong>

A seventh-inning rally pushed the Coalers (15-13) to a nonconference victory.

Coal City had just one hit going into the bottom of the seventh, but Makenna Emerson tied the game with a solo home run to spark the team. Abby Olsen hit a one-out double before Emily Aichele hit the walk-off double to score pinch-runner Kennedy Clayburn.

Aichele also was the winning pitcher.

<strong>Peotone 13, Dwight 1 (6 inn.)</strong>

Carley Maupin hit a home run and had four RBIs to power the Blue Devils, who outhit the Trojans 17-3.

Ellie Hagemaster was 4 for 4 with two RBIs, and Alexis Dockins went 3 for 5 with two RBIs.

Emily Carstens struck out 12 in a complete-game effort.