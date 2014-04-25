Outdoor notes: Morning walk, hike approaching

<strong>• WILL COUNTY</strong>

<strong>Woodland walk Wednesday</strong>

Another look at the seasonal changes at Thorn Creek Woods, at Park Forest, is offered at 7:30 a.m. April 30 in a Wednesday Morning Walkers event sponsored by the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

Meet at the nature center at 247 Monee Road, Park Forest.

The free, two-mile walk is for ages 11 and older. Registration is not required. For more information, call 708-747-6320 or visit the website, ReconnectWithNature.org.

<strong>Morning bird hike</strong>

A morning bird hike focusing on warblers and other spring migrants at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, north of Beecher, will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 3, starting from the Plum Creek Nature Center.

Goodenow Grove is on Goodenow Road, east of Illinois Route 1, six miles north of Beecher.

Bring your favorite field guide and binoculars. The free event is for participants age 18 and older. Registration is not required. Call 708-946-2216. For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

<strong>Renwick Rookery special viewing</strong>

"Lake Renwick Bird Viewing" is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 3, at Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, located on Renwick Road, half a mile east of U.S. Route 30, in Plainfield.

Herons, egrets and cormorants will be nesting and raising their young on rookery islands during this time. The special guided viewing is an opportunity to see the nesting while the nature preserve is restricted for general visitation. Telescopes and binoculars will be available for use.

The event is free and open to all ages. Registration is not required. For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

<strong>Junior Ecologists Club</strong>

The "Junior Ecologists Club" will meet from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, at Thorn Creek Nature Center, 247 Monee Road, Park Forest.

The free event offers fun-filled nature activities each month for young people ages 9 to 12. Registration is required at least two days prior to the program. Call 708-747-6320. For more information, visit the website, ReconnectWithNature.org.

<strong>Visit the Illinois country of 1700s</strong>

A "Living History Encampment" showing activities of the fur trade era of the 1700s will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 4, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County's Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Road, Romeoville

Watch the Isle's volunteer Brigade re-enact life as voyageurs, soldiers and Natives during the mid-1700s. Demonstrations will focus on cooking, fashion and camp life.

The free program is open to all ages. Registration is not required. For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

<strong>• STARVED ROCK</strong>

<strong>Wildflower Pilgrimages</strong>

The annual Wildflower Pilgrimages at Starved Rock State Park are scheduled for 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday from the state park visitor center off Illinois Routes 71 and 178 at Utica.

The free family hikes will lead visitors to see wildflowers popping out all along the trails and canyon waterfalls may be active, adding to the visuals. For more information, call 815-220-7386 or visit the web site www.starvedrockstatepark.org/.

<strong>• YOUTH OUTDOORS</strong>

<strong>Link to the Future Festival</strong>

WINDSOR — Youth 16 and younger can experience a variety of outdoors activities and compete for "Top Gun" honors at the 13th annual "Links to the Future Youth Festival" at Wolf Creek State Park on Lake Shelbyville on Saturday, May 17.

The festival features archery, fishing, trap shooting, slingshot shooting, and other skills competitions. Expert instruction is also presented on hunting, trapping, habitat enhancement, wildlife conservation, and outdoors recreation safety.

Activities are scheduled from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The festival is "a way for those of us who enjoy the outdoors to provide a link to the next generation — youth who might be interested in having fun outdoors," said Richard Glazebrook, site superintendent at Wolf Creek.

A popular part of the annual festival is the "Top Gun" competition involving six challenges testing the outdoors skills of competing youth to test their skills competitively.

Advance registration is required to compete in the "Top Gun" events. For more information about sponsorship or volunteer opportunities, or to register a youth for the "Top Gun" competition, contact the Eagle Creek office at 217-756-8260 or e-mail Richard.Glazebrook@Illinois.gov.

<strong>• Illinois DNR</strong>

<strong>Wanted: Conservation officers</strong>

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking applications for conservation police officer training for testing to be given May 5-8 at Central Management Services testing centers around the state including Chicago, Champaign and Springfield.

At the time of hiring, CPOs must have completed a two-year associate's degree and three consecutive years experience as a police officer for the same agency or must hold four-year bachelor's degree. Exemptions are made for many individuals with military service.

Prior to taking the test, candidates must submit a completed CMS 100 application form to the Department of Central Management Services, Examining and Counseling, Room 500, Stratton Office Building, 401 S. Spring St., Springfield, Ill. 62706. The form is available on line at work.Illinois.gov.

Test results will be used as the basis of admitting candidates to the program, which involved 12 weeks of training at the Illinois State Police Academy and 12 at the conservation police academy.

A list of required qualifications can be found at ttp://dnr.state.il.us/law3/career.htm.

<strong>Volunteer of the year repeats</strong>

For the second time in 12 years, Emily Kenny, of Steger, was named the Forest Preserve District of Will County's 2013 Volunteer of the Year on April 4 during the annual volunteer awards banquet.

Kenny, who won her first Volunteer of the Year award in 2002, has been a volunteer with the District since 1999, when she started as a trail sentinel. Sentinels monitor the trails to ensure safe conditions for the public.

Kenny also has helped coordinate volunteer participation in district special events and premier programs. She was chosen from among seven nominees for the award.

Last year, Kenny led the district's volunteer recruitment specialist team that assisted in staffing 31 special events, premier programs, grand openings and outreach booths, according to Renee Gauchat, the redistrict's volunteer services supervisor.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, call Gauchat at 815-722-7364 or email her at rgauchat@fpdwc.org.

For more information on the Prairie People Volunteers or upcoming volunteer workdays, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.