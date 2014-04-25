Harness racing: Wilfong already scaling harness racing ladder

It's only been four years since Kyle Wilfong graduated from Donovan High School and started to pursue his dream of being a professional harness racing driver, and he's already climbed the ladder to success.

Last year, the Watseka native reached a major plateau for a driver when horses he steered earned more than $1 million. Wilfong also had a career-high 137 first-place finishes.

This year's local racing season got off to a delayed mid-March start, but Wilfong is on a pace do produce even better numbers. In the first six weeks of racing, he has brought home 31 winners, trails only Casey Leonard in the Maywood Park driver standings and is in the top five at Balmoral Park.

"I've been getting good driving opportunities," said Wilfong, 22. "Trainers have been putting me up on horses that are ready to race and ready to win. They're all well-classified. I've been able to drive a number of horses that are in those right spots, and I'm doing it at the right time.

"It's always a challenge to win a race, but it does make your task easier when you're driving one of the better horses in a race.

"I've been getting more and more drives; some of them are coming with horses from some of the top Illinois trainers like the Nelson Willis and Perry Smith Stables. I'm even starting to drive some stake horses for them."

Has his mercurial climb come sooner than expected?

"I hoped to have this type of a success as fast as it has come about, but I'm still not at the point where someday I want to be," Wilfong said. "You always want to get better and better, and you dream that one day you can be one of the best. But I love what I'm doing and hope to keep doing it for a very long time, preferably in Illinois."

Wilfong's days begin every morning on the backstretch at Balmoral and usually don't end until a racing night at the Crete facility or Maywood Park is over.

"I get a lot of help with our horses from my girlfriend Nicole," Wilfong said. "She's at the barn every day, and her help has made it possible for me to be successful."

This year Wilfong is also aided by doing a lot less traveling than he did in the past.

"I've moved to Beecher to be closer to Balmoral," he said. "I'm about 8 to 10 minutes away from the track compared to an hour away when I lived in Donovan. It's made a big difference on gas, and it's nice at the end of a racing night to be home in 10 minutes."

<strong>Stakes featured</strong>

A pair of Illinois-bred stake events highlight Saturday's 13-race card. The headliner is the $15,000 Rambling Willie for aged pacers with Al's Hammered (8-5, Bobby Smolin) and Fort Silky (9-5, Casey Leonard) the co-favorites in the fifth-race five-horse field.

It will be preceded by the $10,000 Betzotic for 3-year-old pacing colts and geldings. Fox Valley Deuce (3-1, Leonard) and Cotton Eyed Joe (7-2, Smolin), who traded triumphs the last two times they met, are the program choices.

Among their six challengers is Perry Smith's Dunside Art (6-1), looking for his second straight win with Wilfong.

The $10,000 Koochie for state-bred sophomore trotting fillies heads up Sunday's program. Last year's freshman division champion, Bailey's Wish (7-2, Dave Magee), landed the outside 10-slot for her 3-year-old debut.

<strong>Big night moved</strong>

Balmoral Park has announced their 2014 stakes schedule, and Super Night and its eight Illinois-bred championships will be in its familiar mid-September slot (Saturday, Sept. 13). However, American National Night has been moved up four weeks earlier than last year and will be contested on Saturday, Oct. 11.

The Southland Festival of Racing will have its eight state-bred stake races on the weekend of July 26-27, and Hanover Night will follow a week later.

<strong>My thanks</strong>

I wish to express my gratitude to The Daily Journal for enabling me these past three-plus years to bring more harness racing coverage to its readers. This will be my last newspaper column. My nightly harness line and selections, as well as feature stories, are available for free at harnessillinois.com.

<strong>Weekend delights</strong>

I'll try to go out with a winning weekend with these plays:

<strong>For Saturday: Mike's Solid Play:</strong> Rhombus (10th race). <strong>Mike's Price Shots:</strong> Walking Tall (first race), Rex Passus (third race) and Don't Flash Me (sixth race).

<strong>For Sunday: Mike's Solid Plays:</strong> Here's Johnny (fourth race) and Seeyouatthefinish (ninth race). <strong>Mike's Price Shots</strong>: Mortal Combat (fifth race) and Camille Rose (10th race).