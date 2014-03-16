Harness racing: Al's Hammered opens Balmoral season with win

Al's Hammered found the return to his home track the perfect remedy to pick-up his first season victory. The 5-year-old pacer easily captured the $10,500 feature race in Saturday's Balmoral Park opener with regular driver Bobby Smolin, of Bourbonnais.

Smolin was content to race the 4-5 favorite in sixth place while the front-stepping Master Of Desire paced a slow 59 second first half in the seven-horse fifth race Open Pace.

At the top of the lane, Al's Hammered ($3.60) was tipped three-wide by Smolin and found another gear, blowing past the field with a very quick :25 and 2/5 last quarter and winning by three-plus lengths in 1 minute, 53 and 4/5 seconds without any urging from his driver.

Firstclassallthway rallied to edge In Over My Head for second.

Al's Hammered win came after a trio of earlier unsuccessful efforts at Miami Valley Raceway in Ohio. The 5-year-old state-bred pacer is owned and trained by Bob Phillips, of Crete.