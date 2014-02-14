Old snowplow clears fields to feed birds

If the cardinals at your backyard feeder look surprisingly plump, they probably have fluffed up their feathers to trap insulating air near their bodies to retain heat.

Other small birds, such as sparrows and chickadees, have an autumn molt of feathers, which then are replaced with a new and denser winter set, often offering 20-25 percent more insulation, writes Greg Munson, a volunteer naturalist who writes an outdoor column in the Post-Bulletin, a Small Newspaper Group publication in Rochester, Minn.

For some birds — turkeys, pheasants, waterfowl, even crows, jays and doves — being large allows for heat to be retained within their body mass, Munson wrote in a Feb.1 Nature Nut column.

Regardless of evolutionary adaptations, all birds, of course, need winter feed. And that's a major challenge with a foot or more of January and February snow covering the farm fields and ground level of natural areas where they might ordinarily find seeds and other foods.

Seeing the landscape and food sources locked and frozen under a deep burden of snow and crust, cousins Gary and Dean Storm, farmers in the Iroquois County area between Crescent City and Plato, decided to take action.

About three years ago, Gary went to an auction of used state highway department equipment with the idea of buying a used dump truck. He came he home with the bonus of a snowplow, friend Fred Butt, of Crescent City, related in an email Tuesday.

So, naturally, when the Storms and friends were palavering at Ailey's Welding shop this week, Gary had to be asked if he was getting more use from the snow plow this year than he expected.

The answer was yes — but in a surprising way.

"They have been using this old truck to plow snow off standing cornstalks and the pheasants are coming out in herds to feed off the corn that is buried under this snow," Butt said.

This is the first year they've done it, said Gary Storm. It's also one of most severe in temperature and snowfall in decades.

They've plowed snow off harvested corn and soybean fields.

"They were getting pretty hungry. Everything is covered up. It's so deep out there that they can't scratch down to it," Gary said.

"We tried it to see if it would work."

It has.

"The pheasants are coming out and the turkeys and they're scratching around for food and we've scattered a little shelled corn," Gary said.

"It seems to be helping everything. You can't believe the things that are down there — a lot of crows and other birds coming in. There's snowbirds, I call them ... juncos. There's a lot of them and, man, they were just as happy as larks to see that bare ground."