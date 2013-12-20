4 areas being acquired for Will County forest preserve

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is finalizing purchase of four properties for about $3 million — three wetland areas along the Des Plaines River and another in the Plum Creek area of Crete Township.

The largest is 326 acres along the Des Plaines River and adjacent to the Romeoville Nature Preserve. It belongs to the Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation District of Greater Chicago. "It is an important acquisition for us," said Ralph Schultz, director of planning and development for the district. "It also continues a portion of the Centennial Trail, which runs about 11 miles to Cook County."

Another 34 acres owned by the wastewater district is adjacent to the Lockport Prairie Preserve.

A four-acre wetland is being purchased at Romeoville adjacent to the Isle a la Cache Museum and preserve. It is on the west side of the river, across from the museum.

The last is a 27-acre addition to Foeller Woods in the Plum Creek preservation area south of Crete.

It was a donation from the County of Will, which acquired it with flood mitigation funding from the federal and state governments, then removed structure that had been extensively damaged by repeat flooding over the years, Schultz said.

After the purchases, the forest district will have about $2.7 million left from its last successful referendum for land acquisition but is negotiating for properties in excess of that amount, Schultz said.