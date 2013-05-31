Drag racer finds niche at Kankakee speedway

The Kankakee County Speedway grandstands are traditionally filled with fans of just about every persuasion. But there's only one like Jason West, of Bradley.

He's not a devotee of any particular class of cars. West came over from drag racing and discovered that he loves the non-stop action on the circle tracks. He has no particular appreciation for the marathons run on the NASCAR tracks. He appreciates the pace of the 16-20 sprints that make up a dirt track show.

And he's not a diehard fan of any particular driver. He can't afford that. He knows most of them all as customers at his business, Bradley Speed and Sport.

"When I opened this business in 2006, and I didn't know much about circle tracks at all," he said. "I thought I was going to sell parts for drag racers and street cars. Now, we're 50 percent dirt stock cars, and the other 50 is split between drag racing, truck-pulling, boating and all the rest.

"I wound up working with [United Midwest Promoters Stock Car Division driver] Shannon Shutter [of Kankakee] and he helped me add a room for all of the stock car parts. I have four times the inventory I used to... I carry everything from ball joints to sparkplugs.

At that point in the interview, Manny Vallejo, of St. Anne, came in for a new radiator for his Pro Late Model Division car now being driven by Darrin Kohler, of Chebanse. He was happy to report that his team's latest entry didn't blow an engine in last Friday's feature.

"We lost a water pump and the fan destroyed the radiator." he said.

These visits are commonplace at this six-day-a-week business that West runs on his own.

"I see the Late Model guys like Steve Thorsten [of Woodworth] and Glen Thompson [of Buckingham]. But most of the business I do is with the Street Stock guys and the Open-Wheel Modified car [owners]," he said.

Rick Thomas, of Dwight, prepared his UMP Stock Car Camaro for the feature winner's circle on opening night with visits here. Kankakee's Brian Osterhoff helps prepare two of the "130-Osterhoff Specials" with parts from West.

"I can't afford to sponsor all of the cars that get parts here, but some of them run with my stickers on them," he said. "They know I try to give them the best prices I can. They know I'm a fan, too."

West has run his 1968 Chevelle on drag strips from Wisconsin to Tennessee, but he doesn't have much time for that now.

"Now, I get out mostly to stock car races and I watch my customers," he said. "I see some drivers from Indiana, and I work with drivers from the four-cylinder cars on up."

So, knowing what parts are in the cars, and knowing the drivers, can West predict some winners this summer?

"No way," he said. "You look at our top 15 [UMP Stock Cars] and any one of them could win on any given night, And any one of them could win at just about any track in the country. Our guys are that good.

"And I think the same is true in the [Open-Wheel] Modifieds. If you can make the feature here, you can race anywhere,"

Rain is dampening enthusiasm for tonight's show, but West and his customers are looking forward to the June 14 show that will feature the annual visit from NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace and his Open-Wheel Modified entry.