High school girls soccer: Nicholson's 18 saves help Comets silence McNamara

A goal in each half and a big save by goalkeeper Alyssa Nicholson lifted Reed-Custer to the 2-0 nonconference win over Bishop McNamara.

Nicholson stopped a penalty kick in the first half to preserve a 1-0 lead. She had 18 saves.

Kali Alton scored off a Tiah Zastrow assist in the first half, while Emily Bushue tallied in the second to lift the Comets (4-1) to a bounceback win after falling to Beecher earlier in the week.

Reed-Custer faces Herscher at 4:30 p.m. today at home in an Interstate Eight Conference makeup game.