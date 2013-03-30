Following her Kankakee father's footsteps, Chloe Wells has sparked Duke in the NCAA Tournament

The athletic blood runs deep in the Wells family.

It all started with John Wells in the late 1970s in Kankakee. He was an athletic star at Westview High School, making a name for himself as an all-state player on both the football field and the basketball court, not to mention by being a tough competitor in neighborhood games away from school.

After graduating in 1979, Wells went on to play quarterback at the University of Illinois, graduating in 1984. And although he never started a game, he continued to get an education in physical and mental toughness, something that has stuck with him through the years.

"When I grew up, it was different. We would go to the park and play sports year-round. We would play neighborhood games, and it was personal," he said. "You had to be tough, and you played hard like it was life or death. Everyone hated to lose. If you lost, you would go up in your room and not want to see anybody or talk to anybody."

Fast forward to the present, and the Wells family is still making its presence felt in Division I athletics. Wells had three daughters that went on to play basketball. Tamara suited up for Cal Poly, while Lola was a two-year captain for Providence.

Now, the youngest, Chloe, is a junior at Duke, which is currently in the midst of an NCAA Tournament run.

The second-seeded Blue Devils advanced to the Sweet 16 on Tuesday with a 68-59 win over seventh-seeded Oklahoma State. Duke trailed by as many as 15 points in the second half before rallying for the win, thanks in part to Wells, who finished with 13 points off the bench.

The backup point guard averages just 5.2 points per game but finds other ways to spark the team. She is third on the squad in steals (51) and fifth in assists (49).

Duke will face sixth-seeded Nebraska on Sunday in Norfolk, Va., where the Blue Devils will look to advance to the Elite Eight for the fourth straight year.

"Right now, my confidence level is at a good point. I've been coming off the bench and trying to be a spark for the team," Chloe said. "We seem to be clicking on all cylinders right now and we've got a really good shot."

But things haven't always been easy for Chloe. Transfer rules kept her from playing her senior year of high school after she left Apex High in Apex, N.C., to go back to A.B. Miller High in Fontana, Calif., where she played her freshman and sophomore seasons.

She also had to sit out last spring at Duke after violating a school policy.

But thanks to the support of her family members and the toughness they preach, Chloe came back strong this season.

"It's been pretty tough fighting through adversity. I learned that the next game is never guaranteed," she said. "Coming from an athletic family, I know how much hard work and dedication it takes. They've pushed me to be the best athlete I can be on and off the floor. When I made mistakes, they told me to pick myself up and encouraged me."

John admits he always wanted a boy that he could coach growing up. Instead, he was blessed with girls, who he originally encouraged to be cheerleaders rather than athletes. But channeling the competitive spirit of the Wells family, they wouldn't sit on the sidelines.

At a young age in California, they insisted not only in playing basketball in the backyard but also beating all the neighborhood kids. It didn't matter who the opponent was.

"Chloe's sisters made her tougher than nails. I remember them playing against three boys," John said. "Chloe was 9, and the boys were about 13, but Tamara still yelled at her and said she had to box out."

John eventually gave in to the girls and started them on a city league team. After seeing them succeed, he started an AAU team called Beyond the Rim with a goal of not only making them better players but also teaching them about life.

"I had to find someone to humble the girls and teach them that life's not fair," he said. "I had to get them playing against bigger and better kids nationwide. I remember them losing games and crying, but they didn't quit."

Beyond the Rim has been a highly successful program that has sent numerous players to both the college and professional ranks.

For John, who now works in real estate in Burlington, N.C., seeing his girls compete at the Division I level, and in Chloe's case compete for a national championship, has been thrilling.

"They have such huge hearts and have no quit in them," he said. "I'm very proud of them."