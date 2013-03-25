High school baseball: Herscher downs Bishop McNamara in season-opening win

Despite not playing a game over the first two weeks of the season, it appears Herscher hasn't missed a beat. Led by solid pitching, the Tigers came out roaring in their season opener, dismantling Bishop McNamara 9-2 on a chilly Saturday afternoon.

"I love throwing in this weather," Herscher starting pitcher Jimmy Brandt said. "When you're pitching, you're constantly moving so it's easier to stay warm unlike the other eight guys on the field."

"It was good for not throwing off a mound. I thought I commanded my stuff pretty decent. It wasn't perfect but I like how it worked today."

While the southpaw didn't have his best stuff, he was able to wiggle out of jams in all four of his scoreless innings to keep Bishop McNamara off the board. Brandt fanned six hitters while scattering four hits.

"It was his first time out," Herscher coach Eric Regez said. "He got a couple of strikeouts with guys on base. Each inning he had to make a big pitch."

The Herscher offense got going in the third inning when leadoff man Kyle Burton was hit by a pitch. Catcher Evan Regez poked a ball into the hole at shortstop and beat the throw across. Austin Mendell and Dalton Sproul followed with RBI singles to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Mendell and Sproul combined for five of Herscher's nine hits.

"They both do a good job of using the whole field hitting the ball the opposite way," Tigers coach Regez said. "They took what the pitcher gave them and didn't try to do too much."

The Tigers (1-0) busted the game open in the fifth inning. After loading the bases with no one out, Boydston hit a ground ball to short which was thrown away, allowing two runs to score. Brandt and Burton each had RBI doubles to highlight the six-run frame which put the Tigers ahead 8-0.

Bishop McNamara (0-1) finally got on the board in the seventh inning on a two-run double by Jared Marcotte. Jake Tutt had two hits for the Irish. Starting pitcher Max Gilmore took the loss for Bishop McNamara going four-plus innings, giving up five runs, three of which were earned.

"We had some opportunities early. We had men on each inning but just couldn't up with the key hit," Irish coach Kurt Quick said. "Playing Herscher, you kind of want to jump on those guys early. They're going to take advantage of stuff like that."