Boys basketball: Weather wipes out most of schedule

Weather wipes out most of schedule

Several local postseason basketball games were postponed because of inclement weather Tuesday.

The Class 1A Danville Schlarman Sectional contest between Cissna Park and St. Anne was postponed until tonight. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday's previous scheduled game between Salt Fork and Arthur was pushed to Thursday.

The regional title game is still slated for Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Class 2A Tolono Unity Sectional contest between Central and Monticello was also postponed until tonight. The game will also tip off at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, Bishop McNamara's contest against St. Joseph-Ogden, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will be moved to Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

That regional title will also be contested Friday at 7:30 p.m.