Kankakee County Speedway: How to beat the February doldrums, gearhead style

Unless you're part of a racing team with the budget and the time to haul your car to some early season racing in a warmer climate, you have only four choices in late February.

* You can continue to go over your recycled car or get busy on the new one.

* You can work on your hauling equipment.

* Maybe go visit the Race and Performance Expo this weekend at Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles

* Or you could just make a party out of NASCAR's season kickoff in Daytona.

While some fans and race teams will definitely tune to see how long pole-sitter Danica Patrick can hold on to the lead, the other two options are already working for dozens of area teams.

In St. Anne, Street Stock Division team owner Manny Vallejo is facing the challenge of keeping up with fastest cars at the Kankakee County Speedway. He hopes to prepare another car that can give him four track titles in a row. One of his drivers, Don Hilleary, of Papineau, is the current and 2010 champ. And another one of his team members, Lee J. Hall, of Oxford, Ind., won the 2011 championship.

Meanwhile, on the sprint car circuit, Patrick Haynes, of Bradley, is working on that second option, building a few extra amenities into his equipment for the 2013 campaign. His racing machine will get its share of attention, but the focus these days is on fabricating a new hauling truck — complete with beds, a shower, a toilet and a kitchenette.

"We found a pretty good old truck and had it painted — blue, of course," Haynes said. "All Haynes racing [cars and trucks] have been blue.

"And we're building the rest of it from scratch. We've put together the aluminum frame. We'll fit it out with the refrigerator and everything else inside."

The project is a partnership with Patrick's dad, Steve, 72.. He's been involved in racing for more than 50 years. Patrick noted that his dad still know what's going on with the car and shares time behind the wheel driving to the far-flung tracks where they test their winged racing machine.

In Herscher, building car haulers is second nature to the Datweiler family. The family patriarch Earl got things started, drag racing and selling trailers. His son, Todd, 47, followed in those tire tracks, racing an A-Fuel Dragster at 270 mph, until the business and the business of raising two active boys pulled the chute on that hobby.

The third generation, Trey, 18, and Tate, 15, each got started — on circle tracks — at age 5. Trey is now a freshman at Rose Hulman College in Terre Haute, Ind., studying electrical and mechanical engineering in the off season and racing micro-sprints, midgets and big sprint cars in the summer. Tate is now a freshman at Herscher High School, and, at 6 feet, 3 inches and 160 pounds, has shifted his focus from racing to basketball and football.

"We figure that Trey already has a million laps at the wheel, and we aren't sure where he should go next," Todd said. "Maybe he ought to go to the Late Model dirt cars, but I've been around dragsters and open-wheel racers, I can't see myself working on the body every week.

Trey has had some headline-grabbing runs in his winged and unwinged sprint races. Last year, for example, he notched three feature wins in a row, then took a second — a performance that can get the attention of major sponsors.

"I don't know how far his talent would take him, but I think Trey gets it: It's a pretty small group of people who can make a living at racing," Todd said. "I think his plan is to get himself a good job so he can afford to race as a hobby."