Wrestling: Coalers no lightweights

CHAMPAIGN — They've done it all year: win, win, win, one after the other. Sometimes for dual meet wins, sometimes for tournament titles.

This three-win streak was the best of them all, so far, for Coal City's dynamic trio of lowerweights.

Cody Minnick (106 pounds), Corey Jurzak (113) and Casey Brown (120) all won decisions — none of them settled until the final seconds — in Class 1A state semifinal matches Friday at Assembly Hall to earn a spot in Saturday's title matches along with two other locals.

"It's amazing," said Brown of making it to the Grand March, when title participants parade into the arena before their matches.

All of them toughed out wins to get to their first state title matches. Jurzak and Brown prevailed in the final seconds to secure their spots. In a 9-6 win over Beardstown's Antonio Quintana, Jurzak, after going up 8-0 early, prevailed. With 10 seconds left, he fought off Quintana, busting loose for a one-point escape as the buzzer sounded.

"I definitely wasn't expecting to be in the Grand March as a sophomore, " said Jurzak, who faces North Boone's undefeated Brandon Biggs on Saturday. "I'm looking forward to it."

Following Jurzak, Brown pulled out a 1-0 win over Stillman Valley's Jose Abitua, in even more nerve-racking style. As Abitua tried for a takedown in the final seconds, Brown hung on, setting off another fist pump from coach Mark Masters, who had just celebrated Jurzak's win.Brown was jacked, too.

"I was pumped, because I've never been in the finals before," he said. "I've been in the finals in middle school, but high school's way different."

Minnick, still undefeated this season, prevailed with a 6-4 win over Warsaw's Will Lucie. He jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with a takedown, then came through as Lucie made it close in the final minute. He'll parade onto the Assembly Hall floor Saturday night with his two teammates.

"It's really amazing having us all three of us practice partners in the finals together," Minnick said. "We practiced so hard over the year to build up to this point in the season."

<strong>Return trip for Rodawold</strong>

He's back, in the spot most thought he would be, and in the same spot he was last year.

Wilmington senior Andy Rodawold did what he had to do in his Class 1A 132-pound state semifinal against Althoff Catholic's Michael Harris to earn a 6-0 win.

He's on to his second straight Grand March after another steady, error-free victory.

"Yeah, I just wanted to wrestle solid, secure things, not give up anything stupid," said Rodawold, who was the state runner-up at the same weight last year. "So, it worked pretty good."

Rodawold will go against Dakota's J.J. Wolfe, whom he defeated at the Princeton Invitational Tournament.

<strong>Mahnke's moment</strong>

For undefeated senior Devin Mahnke, who wrestles for Grant Park's co-op team and attends Beecher High School, one word summed up what it meant to beat Macomb's Matt Surprenant 5-0 in a Class 1A 182-pound state semifinal.

After he took down Staver, much taller than him, and nearly pinned him in the first period, he had more than enough points to get into his first Grand March.

"Finally," said Mahnke, a three-time state qualifier who will see another unbeaten, Lena-Winslow's Logan Staver, in the title match. "That's all I got to say — finally. Feels good. Hard work finally paid off.

"One more, though."

Class 1A state title matches

When/where: 6:30 p.m, Saturday, Assembly Hall, University of Illinois

106 pounds: Cody Minnick, Coal City (47-0) vs. Anthony Luis, Harvard (39-6)

113: Corey Jurzak, Coal City (42-4) vs. Brandon Biggs, North Boone (37-0)

120: Casey Brown, Coal City (45-3) vs. Josh Alber, Dakota (45-0)

132: Andy Rodawold, Wilmington (47-2) vs. J.J. Wolfe, Dakota (43-6)

182: Devin Mahnke, Grant Park (35-0) vs. Logan Staver, Lena-Winslow (33-0)