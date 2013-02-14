n women's college basketball

Purdue-Calumet downs Olivet

Olivet Nazarene's pressure defense was not effective against Purdue-Calumet Wednesday as the Tigers fell 121-113 in a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup.

Six Olivet players reached double figures with Ashley Wilson leading the way with 18. Liz Bart nailed five 3-pointers to finish with 15. Malory Adam, Courtney Allenbaugh and Tai Peachy each had 11 points while Miranda Geever had 10.

The Tigers defense had no answer for Purdue-Calumet guard Alex Starr, who dropped in 45 points.

The win puts the Peregrines (20-7, 17-4) second in the CCAC and drops the Tigers (22-6, 16-5) into a third-place tie.