Girls basketball: Coal City wins Class 3A debut

n Girls high school basketball

Coal City wins Class 3A debut

Coal City's first postseason game in Class 3A was a good one.

Emily Halliday and Donjeta Shabani both had double-doubles, and the Coalers pulled away for a 57-38 win over Lincoln-Way West on Tuesday in a Class 3A Coal City Regional semifinal.

Halliday had 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Shabani had 11 points to go with 12 rebounds.

Britta Spelde wasn't too bad herself, scoring13 points and grabbing seven rebounds.

Coal City (23-6) led by four after one quarter, eight at halftime and 14 after three quarters.

Lincoln-Way West shot just 26.8 percent from the field (11 for 41).

Coal City's road only gets tougher now. The Coalers face Joliet Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for the regional title.

<strong>Trinity 47, Families of Faith 32</strong>

Jordyn Kroesch's 20 points helped Trinity end conference play with a win.

The Eagles (15-11, 4-4 South Shore Christian Conference) limited their opponents to 13 points in the second and third quarters combined.

"The key was us being able to hold down their best player," said Trinity coach Mike Lawrence. "I also thought we did a good job getting the ball in the post."

Kroesch led with 13 rebounds and went 4 for 5 from the free-throw line. Ashley Wessels added eight points and Alyx Herring helped with four assists. Trinity hosts its conference tournament on Tuesday

— The Daily Journal staff reports