Boys basketball: Central gets it done against Beecher

With three players in double figures, host Central was able to hold on for a close nonconference victory Tuesday, edging Beecher 47-44.

Things were tied at 14 after the first quarter, but the Comets (17-9) were able to slowly push ahead.

Noah Frerichs led Central (17-9) with 15 points. J.R. Caspary and Chris Garcia contributed with 10 points each.

Marshall Landis drained two 3-pointers en route to his game-high 19 points for Beecher. Austin King chipped in nine.

<strong>Peotone 48, Grant Park 36</strong>

Peotone sprinted ahead in the first half, outscoring Grant Park 23-8 to get the comfortable nonconference win on the road.

Josh Vincent led the Blue Devils with 17 points, and Gino Fanello added nine.

Grant Park (4-21) picked up the pace in the second half but couldn't do enough. Steven Hamann scored a game-high 19 points, going 7 for 8 from the free-throw line.

<strong>Watseka 68, Manteno 39</strong>

Watseka only led by four at halftime, but a 41-point second half propelled the Warriors to the nonconference blowout win.

Austin Blair sunk five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 22 points.

Watseka (14-15) caused 15 turnovers and lost the ball just three times. The Warriors had eight steals.

Jake Lyznicki added 13 points and Daulton DePatis chipped in 10 for Watseka.

Trey Johnson led Manteno (8-17) with eight points and grabbed seven rebounds.

<strong>Ridgeview 61, Iroquois West 51</strong>

Iroquois West could not keep up the pace, ultimately falling to host Ridgeview.

Fouls hurt the Raiders (8-18), as they sent Ridgeview to the line 26 times, and the Mustangs converted 17.

Keaton Zirkle led Iroquois West with 25 points. His brother, Austin, added 16, making three 3-pointers.

<strong>Grace Christian 60, Luther East 34</strong>

Arnold Magee and Steve Lowe both had 16 points as Grace Christian earned the blowout win at home.

Magee had four 3-pointers. The Crusaders (10-11) held Luther East scoreless in the second quarter to take a 29-5 lead by halftime.

Warren Wymore added 13 points in the big win. Grace Christian hosts the ACSI State Tournament and plays at 10:30 a.m. Thursday against Rock County Christian.

<strong>Dwight 73, Tri-Point 57</strong>

Dwight made it four wins in a row, dominating Tri-Point on both ends of the floor.

The Trojans (10-17) got off to a quick start, sinking five 3-pointers in the first quarter, giving them a 25-6 lead. Dwight was also aggressive on defense, causing 34 turnovers.

Blake Huseman led the Trojans with 20 points, including four 3-pointers and getting three steals. Collin Irvin and Triston Dircks each added 10 points.

Jordan Tharp scored 18 points for Tri-Point (12-14).

<strong>Trinity 79, Families of Faith 69</strong>

Chris Green continued his impressive season with a 40-point performance, leading Trinity to a South Shore Christian Conference victory.

Nick Campe and Andrew Petitgoue had double-doubles for the Eagles (17-11, 6-4) with 10 points and 10 rebounds each.

"We played as good as we have all season at the start of the fourth quarter," said Trinity coach Mike Lawrence. "We just hope to keep moving forward."

<strong>Aurora Christian 84, Wilmington 41</strong>

Wilmington only trailed by one after the first quarter, but the Wildcats could not slow down Aurora Christian the rest of the game.

The loss could not completely overshadow Dan O'Leary's achievement, however, as he scored his 1,000th career point. O'Leary led the the Wildcats (12-16) with 15 points. Basil Hicks and Justin Kulpa each chipped in seven.

<strong>Newark 67, Gardner-South Wilmington 42</strong>

Gardner-South Wilmington suffered a nonconference loss on the road.