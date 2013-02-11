Men's college basketball: Olivet's Worner passes 1,000 points in win

<strong>n men's college basketball</strong>

<strong>Olivet's Worner passes 1,000 points in win</strong>

Ben Worner scored his 1,000th career point for Olivet Nazarene as the Tigers cruised past Judson 86-39 on Saturday in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

Worner finished with 10 points on the day. The Tigers led by 30 going into halftime and never let up.

Reid Farchmin led the Tigers (16-11, 13-9) with 13 points, while Jake Boyce had 11.

Worner and Tony Banks each had five assists for Olivet Nazarene.

<strong>Highland 64, Kankakee Community College 56</strong>

Kankakee Community College led by four at halftime but couldn't prevail on the road.

"Our defensive effort was really good tonight," KCC coach Julian Springer said. "Our guys competed and we're going to get back to work."

Lebarron Hull and Anthony Williams had 11 points for KCC (9-15). D'lando Carter added 10.