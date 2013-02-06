High school basketball: No movement for locals in AP polls

<strong>HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>No movement for locals in AP polls</strong>

Several local teams continued to receive votes in this week's Associated Press polls, but none have cracked the top 10 in their respective classes.

On the boys side, Bishop McNamara (17-6 through Monday) in Class 2A and Cissna Park (14-8) and St. Anne (14-4) in Class 1A are receiving votes. On Saturday, McNamara plays Riverton — also receiving votes — at the Riverton Shootout. St. Anne, meanwhile, plays Illini Central, the top-ranked team in Class 1A, on Saturday at the Illini Central Shootout.

In the girls poll, Watseka (23-6) is second in Class 2A among teams just outside the top 10.

In each poll, teams receive 10 points for a first-place vote, nine for a second-place vote, eight for a third-place vote, etc.