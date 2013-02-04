Women's college swimming: Olivet wins a pair

women's college swimming

<strong>Olivet wins a pair</strong>

Olivet Nazarene took care of both Butler (107-85) and host Valparaiso (113-79) on Saturday.

The Tigers easily won both the 200-yard freestyle and 200-yard medley relays. Samantha Elam collected victories in both the 200 and 500 freestyles.

Kelsey Weener narrowly outraced Valparaiso's Ciara Lightner in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.23 seconds.

Sydney Harris captured first place in the 200-yard individual medley and the 200 breaststroke. Katelyn Jo Snyder was responsible for ONU's other first-place finish with a time of 56.67 seconds in the 100 freestyle.

men's college swimming

Olivet bests Valparaiso

Fueled by six first-place finishes, Olivet Nazarene swam past host Valparaiso 120-81 on Saturday in a dual meet.

Simon Pheasant barely beat out teammate Kasey Foley in the 50-yard freestyle in 21.94 seconds. Foley followed the close race with a win of his own, beating Valparaiso's Tate Wegehaupt by .03 seconds in the 100 freestyle.

Jacob Anderson and Aaron Moyer each recorded victories in the 200 backstroke and 200 butterfly, respectively. The Tigers also claimed top honors in both relay races.

— The Daily Journal staff reports