high school swimming

Bradley-Bourbonnais takes 5th at conference meet

Bradley-Bourbonnais posted a team score of 150 points, good enough for a fifth-place finish at the SouthWest Suburban Conference Meet on Saturday.

The Boilermakers' 200-yard medley relay squad turned in the team's performance of the day with a fourth-place effort in a time of 1 minute, 56.90 seconds. Anthony Nemeth, Adam Schroeder, Sagar Batish and Sam Vi worked together for that mark.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Vi, Batish, Sam Dazell and Austin Alberts finished less than a second behind Lincoln-Way West with a 1:40.38 time.

Dazell, Schroeder, Alberts and Angelo Dalde claimed fifth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:44.24.

In the diving competition, Nick Brandt compiled 335.2 points, good enough for fourth place.

— The Daily Journal staff reports