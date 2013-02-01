Former ONU spiker to play professionally

Olivet Nazarene graduate Tara Schmidt has gone from playing in a volleyball league with her co-workers to playing professionally -- a first for a Tiger player.

Schmidt, who graduated in 2011, earned a spot on the Heart of America Havoc, a Kansas City team that will play in the Premier Volleyball League later this month.

The indoor league, which is sponsored by USA Volleyball, is based out of 13 regions, and Schmidt, 23, who is from the Kansas City area, survived a tryout for the Havoc that included about 100 players.

"It was awesome," Schmidt, a Kansas native, said of making the team. "Very awesome, very flattering."

Schmidt, a 6-foot-3-inch left-hander, said she was playing in a work league when she was invited to try out as the league tried to raise its profile.

The opportunity "kind of fell into my lap," said Schmidt, who was a three-time All-American in college.

Now, everything has fallen into place. Schmidt, who is from Olathe, Kan., landed a job at an advertising agency in Kansas City that she interned at as part of earning her degree. That's only about 25 minutes from her hometown. And now she's back playing big-time volleyball, and she said a former high school teammate is on the team.

Her first match is Feb. 15 in Omaha, Neb. She'll team up with 18 other players, many of whichhail from big-time Division I programs, including Kansas, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Missouri State.

"I definitely think that everyone on the team is very talented," Schmidt said. "I definitely had an advantage at my position because I'm 6-3 and left-handed, and that's very rare in volleyball."

Schmidt has kept up on her skills since leaving Olivet Nazarene, saying she plays competitively in indoor leagues as well as beach volleyball.

For Olivet Nazarene coach Brenda Williams, Schmidt's achievement is something she can show to current players as indoor leagues try to become relevant again.

She said she took the information about the league and had a message for her team -- "There is life after college again."