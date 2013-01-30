Boys basketball: Central clamps down on Watseka

Central found a good way to come back against Watseka in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game.

By not letting the Warriors score.

Central shut out Watseka in the fourth quarter, allowing the Cometsl to come back from seven down and claim a 40-32 victory.

"We got some stops and were able to pick up the pressure and create some turnovers," Central coach Josh Sertich said. "We were able to make just enough shots and make the free throws at the end to escape with a win when we didn't play all that well."

Logan Podowicz scored 14 points to pace Central (14-7), and Noah Frerichs also chipped in 11.

Alex Gocken and Jake Lyznicki scored nine points each to lead Watseka (11-12).

In the other contest inGilman, Iroquois West fell behind quickly and dropped a 71-38 decision to top-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden.

The Raiders (7-14) fell behind 21-2 after a quarter and tried in vain to catch up the rest of the way.

Keaton Zirkle led Iroquois West with 12 points.

In another quarterfinal contest, this one in Paxton, Cissna Park avenged a previous loss to Momence by edging the Redskins 48-45.

The win lifts the Timberwolves into Friday's semifinal round, where they will face St. Thomas More, a 53-48 winner over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

Cissna Park (15-8) struggled in the first half but used a third-quarter surge in which it outscored Momence 16-10 to take control of the contest.

Cole Hasselbring led the Timberwolves with 14 points, while Beau Anderson also added 13.

DeAndre Wright led all scorers with 16 points for Momence (12-11).

<strong>Rich East 74, Kankakee 61</strong>

The Kays remained winless in Southland Athletic Conference play with the loss.

Kankakee (2-17, 0-6) got 14 points from Martavius Laster and 13 from Joseph Jordan in the loss.

<strong>Lincoln-Way North 67, Bradley-Bourbonnais 46</strong>

A poor second-half performance proved costly for Bradley-Bourbonnais in a SouthWest Suburban Conference loss on the road.

The Boilermakers (6-11, 3-4) kept the score close early, trailing 24-18 at the half, but did not have an answer in the second, getting outscored 43-28.

"We played well in the first half, but just couldn't make shots after," said Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Alex Renchen.

Levester Harris led the Boilermakers with 10 points. Bennet Schimmelpfennig added nine.

<strong>Coal City 59, Beecher 45</strong>

A strong second-half effort allowed the Coalers to collect a nonconference victory.

Leading just 28-25 at the break, Coal City (13-9) used a 20-point third quarter to take full control.

Nick Peters scored 19 to pace the Coalers, while Brennen Shetina added 15.

Nick Oosting and Marshall Landis each had 13 points for Beecher (8-12).

<strong>St. Anne 64, Donovan 51</strong>

The Cardinals inched closer to sewing up the River Valley Conference title by pulling away in the second half.

The game was tied at halftime, but St. Anne (15-4, 8-1) outscored Donovan 28-11 in the third quarter.

"We stepped up the defensive intensity in the second half; we were really a step slow in the first half," St. Anne coach Rick Schoon said.

St. Anne had three players in double figures, led by Octavious Davis' 15-point performance.

Kyle Fletcher led all scorers with 22 points for Donovan (6-17, 3-6).

<strong>Morris 71, Reed-Custer 63</strong>

A slow start thwarted Reed-Custer in a nonconference loss.

Morris outscored the Comets (7-17) in each of the first three quarters. Reed-Custer made eight 3-pointers, but it wasn't enough.

Tyler Foote led Reed-Custer with 14 points.

<strong>Trinity 83, Christ Lutheran 58</strong>

The Eagles (13-10) wasted no time running away from Christ Lutheran in a nonconference contest.

Trinity put up 71 points through the first three quarters and coasted to the victory.

Chris Green poured in 27 points, while Nick Campe also added 11.

<strong>Plano 50, Dwight 27</strong>

Offense was a problem for the Trojans (6-16, 1-6) as they dropped an Interstate Eight Conference matchup.