College swimming: ONU men, women win convincingly in pool

Olivet Nazarene was too much for the Illinois Institute of Technology to handle as the hosts placed first in every event to take the meet 202-58 Saturday at the Student Life and Recreation Center.

Calvin Price was exceptional for the Tigers, placing first in two individual events and in two relays. Those included the 100-yard breaststroke (58.42 seconds), 200 breast (2:14.10), 200 free relay (1:27.50) and 200 medley relay (1:37.87).

Simon Pheasant also was impressive with four first-place finishes, which included the 50 free (21.76), 100 free (47.75), 100 fly (53.04) and the 200 medley relay long with Bradley Adamson, Aaron Buchanan and Price.

Adam Fischer topped off the meet with three first-place finishes for Olivet Nazarene.

<strong>Women</strong>

The Tigers were too fast for the Illinois Institute of Technology, getting top honors in every event and ultimately sending the visitors packing with a 186-29 score.

Kelsey Weener placed first in four events for Olivet Nazarene. Weener registered a time of 25.05 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle and 55.56 in the 100 freestyle. She also placed first in the 200 medley relay (1:51.01) and 200 freestyle relay (1:40.85).

Mary Wilson was a strong competitor, getting four first-place finishes. Those included the 100 backstroke (1:00.50), 200 backstroke (2:14.56), 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.

Sydney Harris also put in a strong showing, placed first in three events.

