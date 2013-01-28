n college men's basketball

Olivet makes it five in a row

Olivet Nazarene got a comfortable 83-72 win over Trinity Christian in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference action on Saturday, bringing its winning streak to five games.

The Tigers (13-10, 11-8) got themselves some breathing room heading into the half with a 43-31 lead.

Jake Boyce helped push the Tigers on with 26 points, going 6 for 8 from the line and grabbing 10 rebounds. Ben Worner and Aaron Larson also reached double figures with 18 and 12 points, respectively.

ONU plays at Cardinal Stritch on Wednesday. Cardinal Stritch leads the CCAC with an 18-1 record and 22-3 overall.

<strong>Cavaliers get hot on offense</strong>

With four players in double figures, Kankakee Community College earned a dominating 84-41 win over Truman at the Ryan Gymnasium.

Anthony Williams and Sherman Barber each led the Cavaliers with 17 points. LeBarron Hull added 15 and Girbran Smith chipped in 10.

KCC travels across town to play Olivet Nazarene's junior varsity team on Thursday at 7 p.m.

— The Daily Journal staff reports