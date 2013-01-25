High school girls basketball: Warriors pound Panthers for 2nd time in a week

WATSEKA — Coach Rebecca Swigert might be cautious with her words, but clearly the Warriors have Paxton-Buckley-Loda's number.

Watseka blasted its Sangamon Valley Conference rival for the second time in a week Thursday, this time a 55-29 throttling in Watseka.

"I wouldn't go that far," Swigert said on solving Paxton. "We knew what they were going to run. They knew what we were probably going to run. ... I just felt like we wanted it more in the second half."

Seven days after handing the Panthers a 17-point loss, Watseka (21-6, 5-1) once again entered halftime with a healthy lead before blowing things open quickly following the intermission.

Already leading 24-16 start the third quarter, the Warriors tallied 14 points in the frame. More importantly, however, the away score read the same at the end of the quarter as it did at the beginning of the half.

Paxton (16-7, 4-2) finished the third 0 for 14 from the floor and compounded its problems with a 0-for-5 effort from the free-throw line.

"We stepped it up on defense," Watseka guard Devin Curry said. "We shut their shooters, their drivers and their cuts down as best we could. And we happened to be able to score on the other end, too."

Curry and the Warriors definitely had no problem finding the basket.

The junior collected a double-double 26 points and 13 rebounds to go along with six assists. She also started the game with an area-best 77.8 free-throw percentage and only added to that mark with an 11-for-11 night from the line.

Watseka finished the night 16 of 18 at the free-throw line, including an 8-for-8 performance in the third quarter as their cushion ballooned to 38-16.

Junior Trisha Martin knocked down all four of her attempts on the way to eight points, while Taylor Bauer and Allison Kaper added eight and seven points, respectively.

Kaper dropped in a pair of baskets in the first to get the Watseka offense going, but Paxton kept pace throughout the first half.

The Panthers twice came within one point in the second quarter, but Watseka finished the half on a 7-0 run before things fell apart for Paxton in the second half.

"Two completely different ball clubs tonight," Paxton coach Clarissa Gross said of her team. "You saw in the first half the reason we have 16 wins. Then you saw the ball club in the second half that is the complete opposite version of the team that I want to play. That's why we have seven losses."

Both squads entered the contest looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season. But after its second blowout victory over Paxton in a week, Watseka clearly is the squad with less question marks to answer with just over a week to postseason play begins.

"We were both coming off some tough losses," Curry said. "We were fighting for that win."