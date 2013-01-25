High school girls basketball: Big 2nd quarter propels McNamara to win

A 19-point second quarter helped Bishop McNamara to a 15-point lead at halftime and the Fightin' Irish held on for a 54-45 win over St. Edward on Thursday.

Sophomore Khadaizha Sanders nailed both of Bishop McNamara's 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. She did an equally nice job of getting her teammates involved with 10 assists.

Corinne O'Connor added 13 points while Michaela Kane had 10.

"It was a good win for us looking toward the postseason," Bishop McNamara coach Julie Gonski said as her team improved its record to 13-8.

<strong>Coal City 32, Seneca 31</strong>

Donjeta Shabani made a key free throw late to push the Coalers past the Fighting Irish. Shabani was a force all game, scoring 20 points.

Britta Spelde led a stout Coalers' defense with four steals. Nicole Borgetti added three steals for Coal City (19-4, 7-1 Interstate Eight Conference).

<strong>Andrew 56, Bradley-Bourbonnais 32</strong>

Freshman Jasmine Elliott had 12 points in Bradley's SouthWest Suburban Conference loss. Dionna Sanders added seven points for the Boilermakers (12-10, 4-6).

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Illinois Lutheran 33</strong>

Chelsea Schultz' 20 points helped the Panthers to an easy River Valley Conference victory.

Gardner-South Wilmington (10-13, 7-4) got 14 points from Breann Fisher and 10 from Lexi Posing.

<strong>Reed-Custer 50, Wilmington 44</strong>

Junior Caitlyn Welch's double-double (23 points, 12 rebounds) helped the Comets (7-16, 1-8) past its Interstate Eight rival.

Morgan Zacharias, Ashley Welch and Caitlyn Welch all scored eight points.

<strong>Milford 28, Bismarck-Henning 22</strong>

The Bearcats were able to squeak out enough points to win a defense battle in Vermilion Valley Conference action.

Sam Wilken's eight points and four steals were a team-high. Kylie Thrush added 10 rebounds for Milford (12-11, 4-6).

<strong>Rich East 61, Kankakee 40</strong>

Kankakee was unable to solve Southland Conference foe Rich East, despite Melody Corbett's double-double. Corbett had a game-high 16 points and added 13 rebounds.

The Kays went into the locker room behind by three points but were outscored by 18 in the second half.

Martha Burse had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Kays (11-12, 1-7). DaJour Caffey was the game's leading rebounder with 14.

<strong>St. Joseph-Ogden 41, Iroquois West 27</strong>

Sophomore Elena Sanchez had 10 points to lead Iroquois West against Sangamon Valley Conference opponent St. Joseph-Ogden.

Iroquois West (16-9, 2-4) was behind by five points heading into halftime but was blanked in the third quarter as St. Joseph-Ogden cruised the rest of the way.

<strong>Dwight 55, Herscher 42</strong>

Alyson Wiemken just missed a double-double with a game-high 22 points and eight rebounds as the Trojans rolled past the Tigers in Interstate Eight action.

Skylar Krople added 14 points and five rebounds.

<strong>St. Anne 63, Donovan 18</strong>

St. Anne held Donovan to just two points in the first quarter and cruised the rest of the way against RVC opponent Donovan.

Sarah Mowrey scored 18 points while LaQuilla Linebarger added 12. Samantha Greene scored 10 to round out the double-digit scorers for the Cardinals (16-7. 10-0).

Kabrina Davidson had eight points for Donovan (0-20, 0-10).

<strong>Tri-Point 54, Beecher 46</strong>

Taylor Roach proved to be too much for Beecher, nailing three 3-pointers on the way to 20 points.

Kyle Moritz hit three 3s of her own and scored 16 points in the RVC win for Tri-Point (13-8, 7-2).

Danielle Snuckel led the Bobcats (9-14, 6-4) with 14 points while Ashley Carroll had 12.

<strong>Peotone 56, Manteno 39</strong>

Brittney Campione hit three shots from behind the arc leading to a game-high 21 points in the Interstate Eight win.

Kayla Paeth added 17 points for Peotone (18-7, 7-1).

Emma Shores hit three 3-pointers scoring a team-high nine points for Manteno (9-14, 2-7).

<strong>St. Thomas More 86, Central 30</strong>

St. Thomas More, the top ranked team in Class 2A, dismantled Central in SVC play.

Sara Lemenager had nine points for the Comets (5-19, 1-4).

<strong>Heritage Christian 49, Grace Christian 27</strong>

Heritage Christian got off to a fast start taking a 14-point lead after one quarter.

Hannah Topalian led the Crusaders (11-7) with eight points and 10 rebounds.

<strong>Covenant Christian 57, Trinity 15</strong>

Trinity's Jordyn Kroesch led the Eagles (8-7) with seven points.