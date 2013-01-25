n high school dance

McNamara hires Peseski

Alaina Peseski has been announced as Bishop McNamara's dance coach for the 2013-2014 school year, the school announced Thursday.

Peseski has previously been the dance coach at Donovan, where she has been an English teacher since 2009. She also danced in high school.

Peseski "brings a wealth of knowledge and love for dance that will continue to help our team keep up its stellar reputation as one of the best dance teams in the state," Bishop McNamara athletic director Chris Kirkpatrick said.