High school girls basketball: Boilermakers get big confernce win

Freshman Jasmine Elliott lit up the scoreboard, and Bradley-Bourbonnais inched out the win.

Elliott finished with 23 points, and Bradley-Bourbonnais prevailed with a54-52 SouthWest Suburban Conference win over Lincoln-Way West on Tuesday.

The Boilermakers' defense was particularly stout in the first quarter, holding the Warriors to just two points. Carmisha Chavers had 11 points for Bradley-Bourbonnais. (12-9, 4-5)

<strong>Kankakee 51, Grant Park 34</strong>

Kankakee's Martha Burse scored 15 points to lead the Kays to a win.

Destiny Peden and DaJour Caffey both had 10 for Kankakee (11-11).

Andrea Kuhn had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead Grant Park (4-12).

<strong>Manteno 30, Momence 16</strong>

Manteno held Momence without a field goal in the second half and cruised to victory.

Jaylan Dunn scored 11 points to lead the Panthers (9-13).

Momence (3-21) scored just three points in the second half.

<strong>Wilmington 67, Donovan 25</strong>

Wilmington crushed Donovan for a nonconference win with the help of several double-digit scorers.

Tiffany Nugent, Lauren Homerding and Theresa Homerding all had 12 points for the Wildcats (8-12). Lexi Quigley added 10.

<strong>Families of Faith 40, Trinity 37</strong>

Trinity took a five-point lead into hafltime but didn't take care of the ball in the second half.

"We turned the ball over," Trinity coach Mike Lawrence said. "That's the bottom line."

Jordyn Kroesch led the Eagles (8-7) with 15 points.