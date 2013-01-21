High school girls basketball: Grace Christian drops 2 at own tourney

<strong>Grace Christian Tournament</strong>

<strong>Heritage Christian 49, Grace Christian 33</strong>

Courtney Johnson scored 16 points to lead Grace Christian but the Crusaders fell 49-33 to Heritage Christian at the Grace Christian Tournament on Saturday.

Johnson also pulled down six rebounds and had four assists. Natalee Cross had seven points, and Hannah Topalian led with seven rebounds.

<strong>Faith Christian 48, Grace Christian 32</strong>

The Crusaders (11-6) were led by Topalian in their second game of the day. She posted 11 points and grabbed five rebounds. Carolyn Symmons had seven points, and Johnson led in rebounds with nine.

<strong>Trinity 38, Hebron Christian 16</strong>

Ten points apiece from Trinity's Hannah Jensen, Ashley Wessels, and Jordyn Kroesch proved too much for Hebron Christian to handle. Jensen also pulled down six rebounds for the Eagles (8-6).

<strong>Regular season</strong>

<strong>Reed-Custer 57, Gardner-South Wilmington 38</strong>

Chelsea Schultz posted double digits to lead the Panthers (8-13) with 21 points, but it wasn't enough. Emily Foley helped her out with seven points.