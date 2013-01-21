High school boys basketball: Irish get up and go in win over Cissna Park

CISSNA PARK — Whatever message was passed along to Bishop McNamara at halftime of Saturday's nonconference game at Cissna Park, consider it received.

After a somewhat sluggish first half, the Fightin' Irish immediately cranked into another gear after the break, setting the wheels in motion for a 63-46 victory. The victory capped a strong weekend for the Fightin' Irish, as they defeated Hales Franciscan for the first time in school history on Friday night.

"I think it just took us a little while to wake up today," Bishop McNamara coach Jeremy Heck said. "We stressed transition in the first half, and I was a little frustrated that we didn't go. I thought we had some opportunities to and we didn't. If they can't get back in their defense, we can take advantage of what we do well."

After re-enforcing that need for almost the entire 10-minute halftime break, the Fightin' Irish (16-6) looked like a different team, outscoring the Timberwolves 18-2 in the third quarter. Cissna Park was limited to just a pair of Ben Jennings free throws at the 2:42 mark of the third quarter, after Bishop McNamara had rattled off 11 consecutive points to start the half.

Mitch O'Brien (17 points), Michael Hoekstra (16 points) and TeAndre Watson (16 points) all played a big part in the third quarter rush, but the simple fact the Irish were able to increase the tempo of the game made all the difference.

"I think we very conscious of the fact that they are a slow-down, half-court type of team," Hoekstra said. "I think we were kind of reluctant to get our transition game cranked up. We had to speed up the game, take them out of their comfort zone, then build up the lead and take them out of their system."

Bishop McNamara never led in the first half, tying the score twice, first at 14 and then again just before halftime on a traditional three-point play by Jonnie Evans. That took the two teams into half knotted at 22, but the general feeling was that Cissna Park (12-7) was playing the game at its preferred tempo.

Forward Cole Hasselbring started strong for the Timberwolves, netting 12 points in the first quarter as he made his first five shots from the floor, including a pair of 3-pointers. But after that first-quarter barrage, the Fightin' Irish defense made the Timberwolves work harder to get him the ball, and the standout senior only scored four points the rest of the way to finish with a team-high 16.

Beau Anderson also added 13 points for Cissna Park, which dropped its second game in as many nights following a 53-48 loss to state-ranked St. Joseph-Ogden on Friday night.

"The difference in the game was the third quarter, no doubt," Cissna Park coach Kevin Long said. "They had a long road trip last night, and we thought we might catch them napping a little bit. In the first half, I thought we did things the way we wanted to defensively. But I looked up in the second half and it's an 18-2 run; it was a pretty even game otherwise. They are a good team though, tough to guard."