College men's basketball: Defense lets Olivet down

After watching his team drop its third game in its last four, Olivet Nazarene University coach Ralph Hodge couldn't find many positives Thursday evening.

"It boils down to, whatever you do on the offensive or defensive end, it's about playing," Hodge said following his team's 81-64 home loss to St. Xavier. "We didn't play. We didn't guard anybody on the ball or off the ball, on rebound or in transition. We didn't guard anybody much for the whole night."

St. Xavier lit up host Olivet with a 55.2 percent field goal percentage. That included 58.3 percent effort in the first half to allow the Cougars to build a 48-32 lead by halftime.

Four players reached double digits, led by Brad Karp's 18 points, as the Cougars knocked down open shot after open shot against Olivet's porous defense. Dominique Harvey and Anthony Grant each added 16 points and Josh Mawhorr contributed 14.

"Dominique Harvey came in and played really well for us," St. Xavier coach Tom O'Malley said. "We had Karp in a little foul trouble, and Harvey as well as Grant provided us a nice boost."

Olivet (8-10, 6-8) kept the contest close throughout the first 10 minutes, with its three leading scorers on the night in Aaron Larson (17 points), Tony Banks (14 points) and Ben Worner (12 points) all draining 3-pointers to help ONU to a 21-21 tie nine minutes in.

While the perimeter shooting started hot, the Tigers struggled to get the ball consistently into the post, often settling for low-percentage jumpers.

"We really stopped doing what we wanted to do on offense and allowed [St. Xavier] to do whatever they wanted on defense," Worner said. "Our team goes as we go inside-out on offense, and we didn't do that tonight."

St. Xavier (16-4, 12-2) ended the first half on a 27-11 run. Banks was able to get ONU back within 39-30 with 3:38 remaining, but any thought of a rally was short lived with Sean Crary nailing a 3-pointer to answer without a defender within five feet.

"We left their shooters wide open," Worner said. "We didn't do any of our assignments."

Banks provided Olivet with at least one positive. With guard Austin Davis unable to play due to a groin injury, Banks saw a game-high 36 minutes and dished out five assists to go along with 14 points.

Hodges said he was unsure if Davis would be able to go when ONU resumes action Saturday against Holy Cross College (Ind.), but either way the veteran coach said his squad will have to step up its defense if it wants to avoid the Tigers' first losing season since 2003-04.

"Our success is going to be dependent on our defense," Hodge said. "When our defense is so lax, where a team can run anything they want to run like they did tonight, we're not going to be a very good ball club."