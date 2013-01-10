High school girls basketball: Watseka faces big challenge at SVC tournament

The Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament starts on Monday, and teams like Watseka face a tall task against favorite St. Thomas More.

While seeding will not be announced until Friday, St. Thomas More is all but certain to lock up the top spot in the eight-team field. The Sabers, ranked first in Class 2A in this week's Associated Press poll, held an 18-1 record as of Tuesday and were a perfect 5-0 in regular-season conference play with an average margin victory of 38 points.

St. Thomas More isn't just beating up on teams at the bottom of the standings, either. The Sabers posted 55-32 and 76-28 victories over Watseka (16-4, 3-1) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda (13-4, 3-1), respectively.

"They're a very good team, and it's clear they're playing with a lot of confidence right now," Watseka coach Rebecca Swigert said. "When you put talent and confidence together, it can get pretty dangerous."

With a strong returning core, the defending SVC champions had high expectations, but the Sabers' hopes have been boosted even higher with the emergence of center Tori McCoy.

The 6-foot-4 freshman registered her 10th double-double on Monday in her 14th varsity game, and St. Thomas More toppled St. Joseph-Ogden 49-35 for a school-record 15th straight victory.

"They've been good the past few years, but this year they've added that missing part with (McCoy)," Swigert said. "Right now, she's just playing with raw talent, and she's a force in there. There's no doubt about it."

<strong>Peotone, Seneca on path to meet again</strong>

Success has been widespread for Peotone over the last several seasons, but Interstate Eight Conference rival Seneca has remained a thorn in the Blue Devils' side throughout.

The Fighting Irish were responsible for two of Peotone's four losses last year — first in the Interstate Eight Tournament championship and later in the Class 2A Beecher Regional title game.

Seneca's success against Peotone has continued into this season. The Blue Devils were handed their only regular-season conference loss on Nov. 29 in a 41-36 loss to Seneca.

The loss dropped Peotone to 5-4 overall at the time, but senior Brittney Campione and the Blue Devils have been on a tear since with victories in nine of their last 10 games.

If fifth-seeded Peotone can beat 12th-seeded Reed-Custer tonight in the opening round of the Interstate Eight Conference Tournament, the Blue Devils will meet Seneca again on Saturday at Wilmington.