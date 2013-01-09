High school boys basketball: St. Anne runs away with 19-point win over Tri-Point

ST. ANNE — Apparently 19-point wins over one's closest conference pursuant isn't good enough for St. Anne.

And so the sprints began.

The Cardinals were sent through a series of team-wide sprints after completing a 79-60 victory over visiting Tri-Point on Tuesday in a River Valley Conference game that saw St. Anne hold considerably wider advantages most of the way.

"We gave up two offense boards, and coach said at halftime if we gave up offensive boards, we'd have to run that many times," said St. Anne sophomore guard Jomarri Jones after his 20-point night. "I thought we played good. But we have to work on our transition defense. We had a little bit of a lack of defense in the fourth quarter, and we should have played just as well in the fourth quarter as the third, but we didn't."

St. Anne (10-3, 4-0) blasted out to leads of 30-plus points midway through the third quarter. But despite leaving many regulars on the floor, the Cardinals' offensive execution sputtered, and their defensive intensity sagged, allowing, Tri-Point to make the final margin a bit more respectable.

That didn't leave St. Anne coach Rick Schoon in all that great a mood despite a resounding victory that gave his team sole possession of the conference lead.

"We're not happy with how we finished, not at all," Schoon said. "But for us its all about that progression, we talk to our guys about playing to a standard. And for a while, we played to that standard and they met the expectation that we have for these guys, But once we got up a certain amount, I thought the kids got comfortable. And we got caught looking at the scoreboard instead of playing the game in front of us."

St. Anne went on a furious second-quarter rally, scoring the first 11 points of the frame and seizing control of what to that point had been a sloppy game. The hosts' lead swelled to 41-23 at the break.

The Cardinals picked up right where they left off in the second half, riding a scoring wave from Jones and junior Octavious Davis (17 points) that allowed them to amass a whopping 56-25 lead. But once again, the Cardinals stepped off the accelerator and allowed Tri-Point (10-7, 4-1) to chip away at the margin.

Although St. Anne was never really threatened, it isn't a pattern Schoon hopes repeats itself.

"We don't want to peaking now, but we want to be playing better in longer spurts than we did tonight," Schoon said. "Eventually we don't want to be playing in spurts; we want to play 32 minutes of complete basketball, which we still haven't done."

A strong second half from Tri-Point's Ryan DeFord (19 points) allowed the Chargers to stay afloat, but St. Anne's ability to rush shots and limit Tri-Point leading scorer Jordan Tharp to just four field goals and 13 points kept the visitors from mounting a real challenge.

"They are athletic, they can jump, they're fast. They are a heck of a team," Tri-Point coach Justin Cox said. "What's nice about this conference is that we get two chances to play them and two opportunities to look at them and hopefully have a game with them later on for a regional championship. But we've got some work to do, no doubt."