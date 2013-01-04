Will County: Deer culling called off

The deer management program of the Forest Preserve District of Will County has been suspended this winter because of time the staff spent evaluating the effects of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (blue tongue) on the deer population, plus the effect of drought.

The operations committee of the forest preserve board had directed the staff to look into those effects.

Will County's staff analysis of data collected on EHD revealed that it took a much larger toll on deer in other Chicago collar counties than it did on Will County herds.

Chris Anchor, wildlife biologist for the Cook County Forest Preserve District, noted in a Chicago Sun-Times report published Wednesday that EHD may have killed up to 70 percent of the deer in northern Cook County this year.

"We didn't find many deer at all that died from EHD," forest district spokesman Bruce Hodgdon said Thursday.

The disease "had not affected or lessened the deer herd size in Will County," he said.

However "by the time all of the data had been collected, it was too late in the year to get all of the elements of the deer management program in place to implement this winter," the district announced.

Hodgdon said the district staff "will continue to monitor and evaluate the extent of deer browse" and it is possible the density control measures could be re-established next winter.

Last winter, 99 deer were culled by sharpshooters from seven preserves — Sand Ridge Savanna, Kankakee Sands, Braidwood Dunes and Savanna, Goodenow Grove, Lockport Prairie, Romeoville Prairie and McKinley Woods. The plan was to remove 158 deer from those preserves.

The planned culling of 99 deer from Messenger Woods and Messenger March, in the Homer Glen area, never came off after protests against it. The forest preserve board had promised opponents that a second aerial survey would be done there before culling was reinstated, but lack of snow cover last winter made the second survey impractical.

Will County's deer control effort is intended to reduce deer population to 20 per square mile in the eight preserves, most of which contain populations of rare, threatened or endangered native plants, the district's previous management plan states.

New aerial counts of deer density in the preserves will be done this winter, weather permitting, the announcement said. The staff will continue to monitor the effects of deer browsing in the preserves. Both evaluations are required in order to receive culling permits from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

— Robert Themer