Glance Outdoors: Jan. 4, 2013

<blockquote><strong>OUTDOORS SHOWS</strong><br /> <br /> <strong>GOTCHA! this weekend</strong><br /> <br /> The free prizes have been increased for the GOTCHA! Outdoors weekend program at First Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee.<br /> <br /> The first 100 through the door Saturday will receive free multi-tools from Cabelas.<br /> <br /> The show opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church, 1000 N. Entrance Ave.<br /> <br /> A four-day guided deer hunt in Illinois' premiere deer country — Pike County — will be given away during the Takedown Outdoors program at 1 p.m. Saturday in the church auditorium. Prize participants must be 18 or older and must register and attend the program.<br /> <br /> The show features more than 70 vendors and outdoors organizations; talks featuring TV and radio outdoor celebrities, and skills programs.<br /> <br /> Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.<br /> <br /> Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for ages 7-16 and free for kids 6 and younger.<br /> <br /> Saturday's special speakers also include Dave Lombardi and Tim Dalan of On Target Radio at 10 a.m; dog training with Green Acres Sportsman's Club at 11:30 a.m. and Reptile Rampage at 2 p.m.<br /> <br /> Sunday starts with Jimmy Sites, of TV's "Spiritual Outdoors Adventure," before the show at 10:30 a.m. in the church auditorium. A "Hunting the Wind" program will follow at 12:30 pm. and Green Acres dog training again at 1 p.m.<br /> <br /> Other featured seminars include archery master Chief AJ, Centershot Ministries, and Hunziker Deer Scent — where kids can get their photos taken with a live whitetail fawn.<br /> <br /> <strong>All-Canada coming up</strong><br /> <br /> The 30th annual All-Canada Show, featuring Canada's top fishing and hunting destinations, will run Thursday through Sunday at Pheasant Run Resorts' Mega Center, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles.<br /> <br /> Other attractions include Hanson Buck, the world record whitetail deer; programs by Norm "The Great" McCreight, on hunting and fishing; Anthony Padgett, 2008 Ducks Unlimited international artist of the year.<br /> <br /> Admission is $10 for adults; $8 for seniors and children 13-16; free for 12 and younger.<br /> <br /> Hours are 5-9 p.m. Thursday; 3-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.<br /> <br /> For more information,, visit www.AllCanada.com.<br /> <br /> <strong>SNOWMOBILING</strong><br /> <br /> <strong>Woman dies in Wisconsin</strong><br /> <br /> A 40-year-old woman from Morton, Ill., died Monday night when she crashed her snowmobile in northern Wisconsin.<br /> <br /> The sheriff's office in Vilas County reported that the woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve and rolled down an embankment.<br /> <br /> Her death came two days after the Illinois Department of Natural Resources issued an annual precaution urging cautious operation of snowmobiles.<br /> <br /> It noted that three people died 11 Illinois snowmobile accidents last winter, one with little snow.<br /> <br /> In the past five winters, 200 accidents in Illinois have taken the lives of 15 people. The worst year was 2007-08, when seven people died and 66 accidents were reported.<br /> <br /> "In most instances, being alert, knowing the trail, and traveling at a reasonable rate of speed for trail conditions can prevent most accidents," DNR advised.<br /> <br /> Also, it warned, that more than 50 percent of snowmobile fatalities in North America involve intoxicated operators.<br /> <br /> DNR suggests that anyone who intends to go snowmobiling first take a state snowmobile safety course. Completion of the course is required for operators ages 12-16.<br /> <br /> It warns 4 inches of snow cover is required for snowmobiling on state trails and that fines of $75 are assessed for ignoring trail closings. For a list of snowmobile site offices, visit http://dnr.state.il.us/lands/landmgt/parks.<br /> <br /> <strong>SHOOTING</strong><br /> <br /> Finnegan wins gold medal<br /> <br /> John Finnegan, of Gilman, won a gold medal in the the Illinois State Junior Olympics air rifle competition, leading the Raider shooters to their best junior Olympics competition ever.<br /> <br /> Finnegan had a score of 558/600 in the standing position from 10 meters. He qualified for the National Junior Olympic Competition in Colorado in April.<br /> <br /> Quintin Miller, of Onarga, took the bronze medal in the state competition, held at the Sandy Ford Sportsman's Club indoor range at Streator. He shot 550/600.<br /> <br /> In the women's competition, Charlotte Gullquist, of Clifton, finished just out of the medal count with a score of 548/600.<br /> <br /> Together, Gullquist, Miller and Finegan won the team gold with a combined score of 1656/1800.<br /> <br /> <strong>FISH</strong><br /> <br /> Pond management workshop<br /> <br /> The Kankakee County Soil and Water Conservation District, in cooperation the Illinois Department<br /> <br /> of Natural Resources and the U of I Extension, will hold a pond management workshop at<br /> <br /> 6 p.m. Feb. 6, at the U of I Extension office 1650 Commerce Drive, Bourbonnais.<br /> <br /> DNR Fisheries Biologist Rob Miller will speak on species selection, weed control, stocking rates,<br /> <br /> invasive species and other pond management topics. Miller will also discuss pond issues<br /> <br /> caused by the 2012 drought.<br /> <br /> The presentation is open to anyone who has a pond or is thinking about one. Reservations are not required. For more information, call the SWCD office at 815â€937â€8940 ext 3.<br /> <br /> <strong>MIDEWIN</strong><br /> <br /> 'Everglades of the North' video<br /> <br /> The video "Everglades of the North," focusing on the history of the former Grand Kankakee Marsh and current restoration efforts, will be shown at the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie headquarters at 7 p.m. Jan. 17.<br /> <br /> Producers of the video will be on hand to lead a panel discussion in this kickoff of Midewin's free winter lecture series.<br /> <br /> The lectures are at Midewin headquarters, on Illinois Route 53, two miles north of Wilmington. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.<br /> <br /> The video also will be shown at The Field Museum in Chicago at 6 p.m. Feb. 26.<br /> <br /> <strong>GREAT LAKES</strong><br /> <br /> Record low lake levels<br /> <br /> LANSING, Mich.— The federal government said preliminary figures show that Lakes Michigan and Huron reached record low water levels in December.<br /> <br /> Keith Kompoltowicz, of the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, tells The Detroit News that the measurements are expected to be made official later this week.<br /> <br /> All of the Great Lakes have had lower water levels in the past year because of light snowfall in the winter and light rainfall in the spring.<br /> <br /> The previous all-time low mean level was set in 1964 at 576.2 feet above sea level. The preliminary mean for December 2012 is 576.15 feet.<br /> <br /> Winter storms have dropped more than 15 inches of snow on parts of the Midwest and East in recent weeks. Climatologists say it would take at least 8 feet of snow — and likely far more — to return the soil to its pre-drought condition in time for spring planting. A foot of snow is roughly equal to an inch of water, depending on density.<br /> <br /> — Associated Press<br /> <br /> <blockquote> </blockquote> </blockquote>