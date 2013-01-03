High school boys basketball: Lots of new destinations for regional play

With various classification changes made to many schools, it was widely expected that the postseason assignments recently released by the Illinois High School Association were going to experience some changes.

Odds are though, few were expecting this many changes.

With Coal City, Herscher and Manteno all jumping to the Class 3A field after previously residing in the 2A field, many expected a regional would be comprised largely of local schools.

But both Herscher and Peotone put into host regional events and both were awarded them. Local teams were split across those two regionals. Peotone will host Manteno and Kankakee, as well as non-locals Rich East and Rich South.

Herscher's regional is made up of the host school, Coal City, Prairie Central, Pontiac and Morris.

If any local teams should advance beyond the regional rounds, the 3A sectional will be hosted by Hillcrest, where the host school would likely be the overwhelming favorite, as long as its advances.

For seemingly decades, any Class 2A (or formerly Class A team in the two-class system) would have to advance through a Chicago-land powerhouse team to have a chance to advance to the state tournament. As such, not many succeeded in that quest.

That will no longer be a problem for those schools.

Class 2A programs will advance south and then west the deeper they advance, this year avoiding running smack into this year's Chicagoland nemesis, who appears to once again be Seton Academy.

Local Class 2A regionals will be held at Reed-Custer with entrants from Beecher, Bishop McNamara, Dwight, Reed-Custer and Wilmington and Central where the host Comets, GCMS, Momence, Paxton and Watseka will do battle.

Regional winners won't head north. Instead those teams will head to Tolono Unity for sectional play where those two regionals will be joined by winners from the Sullivan and Hoopeston. St. Joseph-Ogden looks like the biggest threat for the local squads out of those two fields.

A winner from that sectional advances to the University of Illinois-Springfield Super-Sectional, and if a local advances, it would be the first time a local team has ever been sent to Springfield for postseason play.

Class 1A locals are a bit more spread out as teams play in three different regionals within the Schlarman sectional grouping.

The Iroquois West Regional is made up largely of local schools. St. Anne appears to be the odds-on favorite in this event as it and Tri-Point are the only teams with records anywhere near the .500 mark. Christ Lutheran, Donovan, Gardner-South Wilmington, Grant Park and Iroquois West round out the field.

Cissna Park should tops the field at Heritage. They will be joined Armstrong, Heritage, Judah Christian, Fisher, Urbana University and Villa Grove.

Milford is the lone local in the field in the six-team field at Chrisman.

There were no major changes for the lone Class 4A team in the area as Bradley-Bourbonnais will play at the 4-team Normal Community West Regional, along with Danville, Normal Community and Normal Community West.

<strong>O'Leary lights it up at Plano</strong>

Wilmington's Dan O'Leary picked up an all-tournament plaque at the Plano Christmas Classic.

It's rather rare for a player from a team that spent most of its time in the consolation bracket of a 24-team tournament to have a player make the all-tournament team, but O'Leary's numbers proved too good to ignore.

O'Leary led the tournament in scoring with 123 points and wasn't just contributing with point scoring. He also led the tournament in PARS (Points, Assists, Rebounds and Steals) with 183. The next closest participant from any of the 24 teams was at 146.

"Dan getting on the All-Tournament team is great recognition for him and the program," Wilmington coach Matt Hines said. "And it is a testament to the hard work he has put into his game in the last four years."