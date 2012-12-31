KHT: All-tournament teams

<strong>Small School (Blue)
All-Tournament
MVP:</strong> Octavious Davis, St. Anne
Michael Hoekstra, Bishop McNamara
Brandon Martin, Illiana Christian
Mitch O'Brien, Bishop McNamara
Mitchell Schwarzkopf, Herscher
TeAndre Watson, Bishop McNamara
<strong>Coaching Award</strong>
Jeremy Heck, Bishop McNamara
<strong>Clyde Preston Sportsmanship</strong>
Manteno
<strong>Large School (Maroon)
All-Tournament
MVP:</strong> Jubril Adekoya, Andrew
Johnny Benson, Milwaukee South
Chris Galbreath, DuSable
Levester Harris, Bradley-Bourbonnais
Shawn Luckette, Milwaukee South
Deonta Williams, Milwaukee South
<strong>Coaching Award</strong>
Ty Moseler, Milwaukee South
<strong>Clyde Preston Sportsmanship</strong>
Evangel Christian