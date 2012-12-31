Shaw Local

KHT: All-tournament teams

By Steve Soucie

<strong>Small School (Blue)

All-Tournament

MVP:</strong> Octavious Davis, St. Anne

Michael Hoekstra, Bishop McNamara

Brandon Martin, Illiana Christian

Mitch O'Brien, Bishop McNamara

Mitchell Schwarzkopf, Herscher

TeAndre Watson, Bishop McNamara

<strong>Coaching Award</strong>

Jeremy Heck, Bishop McNamara

<strong>Clyde Preston Sportsmanship</strong>

Manteno

<strong>Large School (Maroon)

All-Tournament

MVP:</strong> Jubril Adekoya, Andrew

Johnny Benson, Milwaukee South

Chris Galbreath, DuSable

Levester Harris, Bradley-Bourbonnais

Shawn Luckette, Milwaukee South

Deonta Williams, Milwaukee South

<strong>Coaching Award</strong>

Ty Moseler, Milwaukee South

<strong>Clyde Preston Sportsmanship</strong>

Evangel Christian

 