Dave Surico: Many made editor's stay memorable

They say the enjoyment you get from your job is part of the compensation. I tend to agree. And anyway, it almost has to be in journalism.

There has always been a quirky side benefit in this business that I got a kick out of. It's the number of times my name has been printed. I'd guess that falls within the range of very fringe benefits.

My career number has grown in the tens of millions since I've been at The Daily Journal. It really adds up when the editor's name appear on every page of the section.

But that running total will stop next week. The Dec. 15 Weekend Edition will be the last time my name tops a sports page at The Daily Journal.

I've had a great run since joining the paper in August 2010. There are many people to thank for that, and most of them are you.

Thank you, readers. Your love of your hometowns and sports teams shines through. The sports staff gave you the best sports section we could. I believe newspapers add to the vibrancy of communities. I see how it does here. I know I'd hate to live in a place without a local daily newspaper. I urge you to continue your support of The Daily Journal so you never will.

Thanks to the people who make the games go.

Athletic directors: More people should realize how tough and time-consuming your job is. For making the schedules, and keeping us in the know, and doing everything else we don't know, thank you.

Coaches, whether full-time (rare), on a stipend (that usually falls below minimum wage when the math's done), or volunteer, you've been gracious with your thoughts and generous with your time, be it an interview or sending in stats. You teach your athletes about sportsmanship, teamwork and many other virtues that will serve them well in life. Thanks coaches, especially those of you who make that extra effort to give all your athletes opportunities to contribute and grow. When people matter to each other, the sporting experience is that much greater.

Athletes: It takes a lot of time to get good at a sport, or two or three, and make yourself a better competitor and teammate. You challenge yourself and expose your weaknesses in an effort to build them into individual and team strengths. Thanks for letting us chronicle your athletic journeys.

Officials: The vast majority of you put on the stripes and other uniforms for the love of the game. Sure, you blew that call, but you and everyone else knows you get most of them right. You give the players the opportunity to compete in a fair and impartial arena and help bring out their best. Thank you.

Families, friends and student groups: You add to the spectacle and excitement at events. Thanks for being positive and keeping things in perspective. I know sometimes that can be very hard. And thanks to those who put in the many hours to entertain and keep spirits high at events with their music, dance and cheers. You are an important part of athletics.

On a personal note, I'd like to thank general manager Ken Munjoy and former managing editor Susy Schultz for the chance to serve as The Daily Journal's sports editor. It's been an unforgettable experience.

And thanks to the sports staff, who produced tons of local content about the area's hometown heroes, wins, losses and the occasional draw. I hope you enjoyed the fruit of those labors.

The sum of all these parts has added up to a great run for me. Thanks again.

Happy holidays, good luck, and here's hoping that you can make every day a winning one.