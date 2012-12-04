High school: Dwight H.S. accepting nominations for athletic hall of fame

Dwight Township High School will be accepting nominations for its soon to be established athletic department "Hall of Fame".

The inaugural class of inductees will be voted into the Hall of Fame on February 1 at Dwight's boys basketball game against Herscher.

Nominations for former athletes, former coaches, and school officials will be accepted. The purpose of the Dwight Township High School Athletic Hall of Fame is to recognize the outstanding contributions in athletics among Dwight athletes, coaches, and/or school officials. Nomination forms can be found on-line at www.dwight.k12.il.us Deadline for nominations will be Dec. 21 and should be turned in to the high school main office.