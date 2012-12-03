Kankakee County Soldiers: Soldiers stay perfect with win over Lake County

Late in the season, a win is a win.

Head coach Barry Bradford and the Soldiers struggled but found a way to keep their record perfect at 11-0 after defeating the Lake County Stars 126-107 Sunday at Hidden Cove Sportsplex.

"I thought it was poor defensive execution on our part," Bradford said. "We took an opportunity to relax. They were short-handed and we didn't execute on defense."

Lake County played with just eight players and took it to the Soldiers early, capturing a 40-32 lead after one quarter. The Soldiers bounced back to take the lead with an 11-0 run in the second quarter led by Billy Baptist's seven consecutive points.

The local product finished with a game-high 28 points and got the crowd into the games with several spectacular dunks.

"He's been playing outstanding for us," Bradford said. "He's been overseas and joined our team this year. He's been averaging close to 30 points per game and having an incredible year."

Kankakee took a one-point lead into halftime and opened the game up early in the third quarter when Bradford's bench sparked the squad while the Stars seemed gassed.

"I planned on using a lot of guys anyway. I wanted to go 9-10-11 deep. They brought some good energy for us," Bradford said.

Five different Soldiers scored in double figures in the game.

Ryan Edwards put the dagger in the Stars with a 3-pointer to put the Soldiers ahead by 17 points with just under four minutes remaining in the contest. He finished with 19 points.

CeCe Malone and Chris Gardner led the Soldiers with 10 rebounds apiece

Former Soldier Karl Fine scored 25 points for the Stars. Lake County was led by Tristan Stewart's 26 points.

The Soldiers have four games remaining on their schedule and are looking to wrap up the Independent Basketball Association's top seed.

Bradford credits his team chemistry for the season-long hot streak.

"Our main guys are back and have played together for a long time," Bradford said.

They square off against second place Kenosha at 5 p.m. next Sunday in a game that could decide the IBA's top seed.

"They have a lot of shooters and are even more uptempo than we are," Bradford said. "We have to close on their shooters on defense and make the extra passes on offense.