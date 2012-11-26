High school boys basketball: Peotone claims Interstate Classic title in double overtime

PAXTON - Good teams find a way to win close games. It took Peotone an overtime but the Blue Devils moved to a perfect 4-0 on the season and won the Interstate Classic with a 48-47 overtime win over Tri-Valley on Saturday evening.

Senior Josh Vincent cut through the Viking defense and made a contested layup with just under six seconds remaining. Tri-Valley tried one last heave from half court which was to no avail.

"[Coach Scott] Maupin said we should just get an open look," Vincent said. "I didn't want to rely on the outside shot. I got to the basket for my team."

Vincent finished with a team-high 13 points all of which came in the second half.

"I started slow in the first half," Vincent said. "I decided at halftime I was going to pick it up. My teammates told me to keep shooting. Their confidence really picked me up."

The senior's second half performance was noticed by his head coach.

"Josh Vincent was outstanding tonight," Maupin said. "He opened the second half with a three and hit a three late in the fourth quarter for us."

While Vincent had a great game, he was quick to credit his teammates and their defensive effort.

"I really want to mention Donnie [Algozine]," Vincent said. "He really played outstanding defense for us tonight. Maupin preaches defense to us. If we stick to it and keep playing hard we can have a successful season."

With 40 seconds to go in overtime, Peotone trailed by one when senior Gino Fanello came up huge on the defensive end, pick-pocketing Tri-Valley guard Blake Cowden. Fanello connected on a layup on the other end to give Peotone a one-point lead.

"I was really happy with our defensive effort, before tonight these guys have really been scoring," Peotone head coach Scott Maupin said. "We weren't going to foul [Cowden] and Gino made a good play. Players make plays. It wasn't his best game of the year, but seniors have to do that in tournament play."

The only player to give Peotone any kind of trouble was Cowden, who scored a game-high 26 points.

"They run him off a lot of screens and get him a lot of looks," Maupin said. "He also made a lot of free throws for them."

Cowden went 10-of-11 from the free throw line.

While Vincent was Peotone's leading scorer, the Peotone offensive attack was balanced. Senior Adam Slager scored 12 points while Brady White added seven.