High school boys basketball: McNamara pretty happy with win

Ugly wins are still wins.

Bishop McNamara coach Jeremy Heck tried to convince himself of that fact after his Fightin' Irish emerged with a ragged 47-31 victory over Kankakee on Wednesday at the Thanksgiving Basketball Classic at Olivet Nazarene University.

Forced to play the majority of the first half without guard Jonnie Evans, who was on the bench with foul trouble, Bishop McNamara was out of sorts for the majority of the first half.

When Evans returned in the second half, the Fightin' Irish still suffered from a plague of turnovers and questionable shot selection.

ButBishop McNamaraput the game away with the an eight-point run to start the fourth quarter that gave the Irish a 16-point lead.

The win lifted Bishop McNamara (2-0) into a true tournament title game in the round-robin event. The Irish will face Herscher (2-0) in the main event at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

"They really got us out of our game in the first half," Heck said. "Without Jonnie, some of our other guys stepped up and learned the game a little bit better without him being on the floor. They are all used to having him on the floor."

Learning that lesson took awhile. Bishop McNamara finished the game with a whopping 27 turnovers; most coming from relentless ball pressure by Kankakee. If the Fightin' Irish found a way to get the ball to the basket, they usually scored, but those opportunities, especially in the first three quarters, were few and far between.

The Fightin' Irish made just four field goals in the first half and only emerged with the lead because they collected 14 points at the free-throw line.

Kankakee, on the other hand, broke out to an early lead with solid shooting. Then, just astey did in Tuesday's loss to Herscher, the Kays went into a deep freeze from the field.

At one point in the fourth quarter, Kankakee's field-goal percentage dipped below 15 percent. Only a couple of late baskets kept that percentage from threatening the single digits. Kankakee (0-2) ended up shoting10 of 63 from the field (15.8 percent).

"It is really, really simple. We have to make layups," Kankakee coach Ronnie Wilcox said. "We got a lot of shots at point-blank range, and a lot of them were uncontested. Maybe it's a focus thing, maybe it's a getting our shot blocked thing, but whatever it is, we've got to make layups."

For Heck, who played for Herscher in the Thanksgiving Basketball Classic, the opportunity to play for the title far outweighed that his team didn't play its best to get there.

"I'm excited about it. It should be fun," Heck said. "I think it will be a chess match between us. It will be interesting to see who does something different or who steps up to make a play."