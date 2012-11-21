<strong>n HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Kankakee Holiday Tournament adds Kentucky team</strong>

The Kankakee Holiday Tournament officially filled its final field vacancy when Evangel Christian Academy, from Louisville, Ky., accepted a place in the large-school field.

Evangel Christian was 10-16 last season and welcomes back a strong returning group, including guard Micah Sellinger.

Evangel Christian will be joined in the large-school bracket by newcomer DuSable and returning teams Andrew, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Bremen, Carver, Milwaukee South and host Kankakee.

The small-school tournament field consists of Bishop McNamara, Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Herscher, Illiana Christian, Manteno, Momence, Peotone and St. Anne.

The tournament is from Dec. 27-29.

— Steve Soucie