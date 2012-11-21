<strong>n HARNESS RACING

Clever Upstart early favorite at Balmoral</strong>

Clever Upstart is the 3-1 program favorite to pull off a repeat victory in tonight's 10th race feature race at Balmoral Park when the veteran home-bred is reunited with driver Marcus Miller, of Beecher.

The 8-year-old trotter, trained by Sig Carlisi, of Michigan, was an easy front-end winner a week ago when the 23-year-old Miller took over the driver chores.

Ants Iner Pants, last week's runner-up to Clever Upstart, will open as the 4-1 second choice. The 3-year-old filly is trained by Steve Searle, of Grant Park, who also shares ownership of the double-stakes winner in the state-bred ranks.

Balmoral and Maywood Parks, along with all the state's off-track wagering facilities, will be closed Thursday night in observance of Thanksgiving.

— Mike Paradise