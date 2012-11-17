High school girls basketball: Peotone runs away from St. Anne

BEECHER — The best offense can often come from good defense.

And after a little adjustment, Peotone used that approach to fly by St. Anne on Friday night at Beecher's Ladycat Fall Classic.

Forcing plenty of turnovers and playing their usual unselfish style, the Blue Devils surged to a 53-29 win on the the tournament's first night.

"We started out really slow on man-to-man, and when we switched to zone, we really brought it up and played hard," said Peotone senior guard Brittney Campione, who created problems for St. Anne's defensive.

Peotone (2-1), which has won the tournament two years in a row, went to a 2-3 zone, with Campione one of the players on top. When she and the Blue Devils started forcing turnovers, they turned a game that was close early into a rout.

Often, Campione, who had a game-high 17 points, either led Peotone's fast break or finished it.

"It really gets our momentum going. I think, and makes us push the ball more up the floor," said Campione of creating so many turnovers.

St. Anne (1-1) hung around in the first quarter, but after taking an 8-6 lead midway through, the Cardinals bogged down offensively. And Peotone ran away — literally.

In a prolonged 24-2 run, the Blue Devils got out on the break or hit open shots when they had to set up their halfcourt offense.

Often, Campione and classmate Kayla Paeth were out on the run together. Paeth, who had nine points, scored after Campione dropped her a pass late in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, after a turnover, Campione raced down the court, pump faked, then knocked down a short shot to make it 27-10. Not long after she scored again after a turnover.

"We talked about getting tips and deflections, and helping that feed our break," Peotone coach Steve Strough said. "And Brittney's pretty effective at that."

Paeth, who knocked down a short shot in transition off a Campione feed late in the first half, also helped out outside. She drained a 3-pointer early in the second quarter, and Haleigh Ziebell scored after a nice curl toward the hoop near the free-throw line.

"We have a lot of players than can take outside shots, and we have a lot of players that can drive in," Paeth said. "So I feel like we're more than just a shooting team and more than just a driving team and can do it all."

St. Anne, meanwhile, suffered through a second-quarter scoring drought that lasted about four minutes. Mia Smith had a nice up-and-under layup to make it 19-10 with less than six minutes left, but the Cardinals didn't score again until Samantha Greene knocked down a jumper with just less than two minutes to go before the half.

Sarah Mowrey led St. Anne with nine points. Coach Kurt VanHorn pointed to his team's play on the other end of the court as a problem.

"I think more of it was our defense, we set up in a zone, and they started setting some screens and getting open shots," VanHorn said. "So we made an adjustment, and just didn't trust the adjustment, and so we kind of lost our cool there for a little while. And then we couldn't find our offense."

Peotone upped its 34-12 halftime lead in the third quarter, as Campione scored off a Paeth pass to start a 7-0 run. The two friends, who Campione said have been playing together since third grade, were spectators for the fourth quarter, preparing for two more games Saturday as they try to win their pool, and then go after another title next week.

"We won the last two times, and we have to bring back the trophy every time," Paeth said. "We just want to bring it back to our school again for the third time."