Harness racing: Balmoral changes a boon to circuit

Balmoral Park's American National Night was a resounding success at the betting widows with the help of a change in this year's format.

Unlike past American National Nights when six championships have been decided, this year there were eight contested when both the 3-year-old trotting events were moved from their late August slots to last Saturday.

The result was a mutuel handle of $1,755,472, the highest since the Crete track joined the prestigious stakes events on a single-evening several years ago and more than $100,000 more than the 2011 American National Night.

Only Super Night, when $1,766,268 was wagered, had a higher handle this season, and that mid-September card had 14 races compared to 13 last Saturday.

Average-wise, American National Night topped Super Night with a $135,063 bet per race compared to $126,162.

Hambletonian champion Market Share arrived in town and dominated the colt trotting stake. It's doubtful he would have been shipped here in late August.

The best 3-year-old trotter in the country would have stayed out east where he won the $350,000 Zewig in upstate New York on August 25, a stake worth $125,000 more than the American National.

And Market Share stayed in the area to compete in Maywood Park's Galt Trot on Friday night as did five others from last weekend's American National sophomore colts race. Would they all have come for the Galt's $108,000 purse money?

Not likely.

However the opportunity to compete in the Chicagoland area in both the $235,000 American National and The Galt on consecutive weekends was enticing enough to lure many elite trotters here.

Maven came to town to take the $130,000 American National Filly Trot and strengthened that stakes' status after she won the Breeders Crown. She was the primary reason $126,845 was wagered on it, about $3,000 more than highly anticipated $182,000 Aged Pace, which was loaded with the likes of Foiled Again, Foreclosure N and Golden Received.

Also, Market Share made the trip to the Chicagoland area from the East Coast along with stablemate Chapter Seven, the No. 1 horse ranked in the country.

Let's not forget the cost of gasoline is just about the same if your truck is pulling a van with two horses or one. Plus you'll doubled your chances to bring home some lucrative purse money home.

Balmoral Park has a hit with both the fans and the horsemen with its newest American National format. Let's hope they stick with this winner.

Windy City to Pet Rock

Friday night's 30th -consecutive edition of the Windy City Pace was captured by 3-5 favorite Pet Rock ($3.20) who led at every pole in the 1 minute, 51 4/5 second mile for driver Doug McNair. Dynamic Youth came on for second, beaten 1 1 /2 lengths.

Market Share ($2.10) become only the fourth trotter ever to win $2 million in a single season with his track record 1:54 4/5 win in the $118,000 Galt with Tim Tetrick; Two-year-old American National champion Our Dragon King ($5.80) repeated in the $110,000 Abe Lincoln Pace, also in 1:54 4/5. The favorite Big McDeal ($4.80) led from start to finish in the $83,000 Cinderella for sophomore filly pacers, and Well To Do Guru ($2.80) was much the best in the $30,000 McKeever for older state-bred pacers

<strong>Strong invite</strong>

Even with a number of the top older state-bred pacers vying in Friday night's McKeever stake at Maywood Park, Saturday's $17,000 Invitational Pace came up with both quantity and quality.

Super Night champion Iam Bonasera, handicapped with the outside 10-slot, is the likely post time favorite. Among his challengers are four horses who spent most of the year in Indiana: Allthatgltrsisgold, Park Lane Deputy, Fridaynightflight and Justa Cowboy.

<strong>Weekend Delights</strong>

We could do no wrong on American National Night. Our price shot Our Dragon King popped at $46.80, and we also had Foreclosure N ($8.60) and Firstclasallthway ($7.40). Plus we went 5-for-5 on solid plays

Hopefully we can stay hot with these selections:

Saturday: Mike's Solid Play: Out Of My Hands (first); Mike's Price Shots, Mike Lanigan (fourth), I Got My Wish (fifth), Bell Valley Bill (eighth) and Stardom Bound (12th).

Sunday, Mike's Solid Play: Mary Rita Hanover (third); Mike's Price Shots, Southern Reactor (second), Lil Roy (eighth) and Here Comes Jenny (ninth).

— Mike Paradise