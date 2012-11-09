Glance outdoors: Nov. 9, 2012

<strong>• HISTORY</strong>

<strong>Green Drinks Tuesday</strong>

Local historian Vic Johnson will be the featured speaker at next meeting of the area Green Drinks organization at 6 p.m. Tuesday at River North Restaurant, 555 S. West Ave., Kankakee.

Johnson's topic will be "Tales from Our Past — The Kankakee Grand Marsh, the Kankakee Grand Prairie and the French Explorers."

He is the author and illustrator of five books and numerous articles of local history, and his "Grand Prairie Chronicles" can be heard every morning on WKCC Radio, 91.1 FM from Kankakee Community College. He also is co-founder of the new French Canadian Heritage Museum in Kankakee.

Green Drinks is open to the general public, free of charge. Refreshments and food are available for purchase. The event is sponsored by KCC's Council for Community Sustainability.

<strong>Illinois guns program</strong>

Antique Illinois rifles and shotguns will be on display 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Metamora Courthouse State Historic Site, followed on Monday by a book signing by the author of a new history of Abraham Lincoln's legal work in central Illinois.

Gunsmith and author Curtis L. Johnson will show restored shotguns and rifles made by early Illinois gunsmiths. Antique gunmakers' tools will also be on display, and some gun pieces will be for sale.

Johnson has been restoring antique guns for more than 40 years. His two-volume book "Gunmakers of Illinois, 1683-1900" will be on sale. Johnson also will appraise unloaded, private antique guns as time allows.

Admission is free, but guests are encouraged to make a $10 contribution to the Woodford County Historical Society's Metamora Courthouse Fund.

The fund has paid for the repair and painting of the building's columns and portico in the last two years. The next goal is raising $65,000 to restore the courthouse tower, or cupola.

On Monday, attorney Guy Fraker will visit the courthouse from 6-8 p.m. to sign copies of his book "Lincoln's Ladder to the Presidency." The book examines Lincoln's work on the old Illinois 8th Judicial Circuit, which included the Metamora Courthouse. Fraker will give a talk about his book at this free event.

Metamora is on Illinois Route 16, a few miles east of Peoria. For more information, visit www.illinois-history.gov.

<strong>• FOREST PRESERVES</strong>

<strong>Holidays treats for wildlife</strong>

A program "Holidays for Our Feathered Friends" will be offered at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at Shannon Bayou Nature Center, 3301 Waldron Road, Aroma Park.

The program will involve making treats for birds and other wildlife. For more information , call Jean Hurrle at 815-549-9072.

<strong>• HUNTING</strong>

<strong>Firearms deer seasons</strong>

Illinois firearms deer hunting seasons are Nov. 16-18 and Nov. 29-Dec 2.

Muzzleloader only season is Dec. 7-9. Muzzleloaders also may be used during the Nov. 29-Dec. 2 shotgun season.

<strong>Deer, turkey permits</strong>

Firearm and muzzleloader deer permits still are available over the counter from Illinois DNR Direct license and permit vendors — through Dec. 2 for firearm and through Dec. 9 for muzzleloader-only deer hunting — until quotas are exhausted.

Resident combination archery deer permits, resident antlerless-only archery deer permits, and resident archery fall turkey permits are available over the counter from DNR Direct license and permit vendors.

Vendors are listed online at www.dnr.illinois.go.

<strong>Late deer & CWD permits</strong>

Hunters may apply online through Nov. 26 for site-specific permits for designated special hunt areas for the late winter and chronic wasting disease deer hunts at www.dnr.illinois.gov.

Among the special hunt areas are Goose Lake Prairie, Heidecke Lake and the Morris Wetland in Grundy County.

Late winter and CWD deer season dates are Dec. 27-30, 2012, and Jan. 18-20, 2013.

<strong>Required CWD sampling</strong>

Deer hunters in Grundy County and nine other counties are required to register all deer taken during the firearms deer season — Nov. 16-18 and Nov. 29-Dec. 2 — so the deer can be sample tested for chronic wasting disease.

The check-in station is at Gebhard Woods State Park, 401 Ottawa St., Morris.

The other counties are Boone, DeKalb, Jo Davies, LaSalle, Kane, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson and Winnebago. Hunters in Kendall County are encouraged to take their deer to a check station in a neighboring county because DNR is seeking information about CWD in Kendall County as well.

<strong>Spring turkey permits</strong>

Resident hunters may now apply online for the first lottery for 2013 Illinois Spring Wild Turkey Season at www.dnr.illinois.gov. The application deadline is Dec. 1.

<strong>• EDUCATION</strong>

<strong>Teacher workshops</strong>

ENTICE (Environment and Nature Training Institute for Conservation Education) educator workshops from the IDNR are scheduled for November, January and February. Go to https://www.enticeworkshops.com for more details and to register. Continuing Professional Development Units are available at all ENTICE workshops.

<strong>• STARVED ROCK</strong>

<strong>Falconry, guided hikes</strong>

A program on falconry by Rich Escudo will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Fox Ridge at Starved Rock State Park Lodge. Voluntary donation. Call 815- 220-7386 for details.

Guided hikes with lunch are held at 11 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday from the Starved Rock State Park Lodge. Hikes of 4.5 miles round trip to Lisle and Tonti canyons, Eagle Cliff, Lover's Leap and other features. The cost is $17 for adults. Call 815-220-7386 for more information.