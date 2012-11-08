Harness racing: One more go for Powerful Poe

As it turns out last week's romp in the park in the $43,500 Cardinal stake final at Balmoral wasn't the last start of his freshman season for division leader Powerful Poe.

Instead the Dirk Simpson trainee made one more trip postward in Wednesday's $12,700 Betzotic stake for 2-year-old trotting colts and geldings and again it was an easy victory, this time disposing of five Illinois-conceived and foaled rivals with a 1-minute, 58-seconds mile.

The overwhelming 1-9 favorite paid just five cents on the dollar after leading from start to finish with regular driver Todd Warren, of Beecher.

The pocket horse Fox Valley Camo was second, beaten 1 1/2 lengths after Warren wrapped up Powerful Poe ($2.10) in the last sixteenth of the mile and hand drove the winner to the finish wire. There was no Show wagering on the race.

Powerful Poe ended his first season with five consecutive victories and $155,814 in purse earnings for Indiana owners Mystical Marker Farms and Jack and Peggy Hood.